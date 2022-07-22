Health officials release a plan to reduce obesity in the state

Oklahoma health officials released a long-term plan to combat obesity this week.

With more than 36% of its population in the obese weight range, Oklahoma ranks ninth in the nation for obesity rates. The Oklahoma State Department of Health worked with hundreds of partners including nonprofits, tribal governments, and state agencies to draft a long-term policy plan

The 30-page report lays out several problems and potential solutions. Among the problems: Oklahoma kids are less likely than those in the rest of the country to have sidewalks in their neighborhoods, to live near parks and community centers, and to have access to healthy food.

The goals include improving infrastructure in parks, getting the state’s uninsured rate below 10%, establishing an obesity clinic in every county, and creating a BMI registry.

