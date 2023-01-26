© 2023 KGOU
Health

Extra emergency SNAP benefits to expire for thousands of Oklahomans

KGOU | By Catherine Sweeney,
StateImpact Oklahoma
Published January 26, 2023 at 11:07 AM CST
Fruit display in supermarket grocery store

Food costs are going to get even harder to deal with for hundreds of thousands of Oklahomans as another pandemic-related break for low-income earners and families comes to an end.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, otherwise known as SNAP or food stamps, has been giving families a little more help for the past three years. Each month, anyone using the benefit would have about $100 more to spend on groceries.

But when Congress passed its $1.7 trillion spending bill last year, lawmakers nixed the extra benefit. The Oklahoma Department of Human Services, which administers the federal program for the state, is telling families to prepare for the drop, which begins on March 1.

In fiscal year 2022, more than 850,000 Oklahomans used the  benefits. During that time, the average benefit was about $7 per person per day. That works out to about $2.36 per meal. 

StateImpact Oklahoma is a partnership of Oklahoma’s public radio stations which relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online.

Health SNAPSupplemental Nutrition Assistance Programcoronavirus pandemic
Catherine Sweeney
Catherine Sweeney grew up in Muskogee, Oklahoma, and attended Oklahoma State University. She has covered local, state and federal government for outlets in Oklahoma, Colorado and Washington, D.C.
See stories by Catherine Sweeney
StateImpact Oklahoma
StateImpact Oklahoma reports on education, health, environment, and the intersection of government and everyday Oklahomans. It's a reporting project and collaboration of KGOU, KOSU, KWGS and KCCU, with broadcasts heard on NPR Member stations.
See stories by StateImpact Oklahoma
