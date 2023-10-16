Oklahoma City selects health care nonprofit to operate new senior health, wellness center

The City of Oklahoma City selected a private health nonprofit to operate a new senior health and wellness center in northeast Oklahoma City.

Community Health Centers of Oklahoma will provide activities, recreation, health services and resources inside a 45,000-square-foot facility catering to people ages 50 and up. It will include a heated lap and therapy pool, fitness center, gym, game room, classroom and social spaces, computer area, demonstration kitchen and an elevated indoor track.

Activities and resources will include the following:

Bingo, dominos, puzzles, pool tables, checkers/chess, card games. Health classes: Yoga, Tai Chi, Line Dancing, Cardio and Stretch, Water Aerobics.

Yoga, Tai Chi, Line Dancing, Cardio and Stretch, Water Aerobics. Recreational classes: Quilting, gardening, knitting.

Quilting, gardening, knitting. Activities and sports: Basketball, pickleball, walking trail, art and crafts.

Basketball, pickleball, walking trail, art and crafts. Health resources: Nutrition classes, cooking demonstrations, health education classes, genealogy, physical therapy and personal training.

Community Health Centers’ CEO Isabella Lawson said in a news release the nonprofit is committed to being good stewards of the facility and hopes it will become a place where seniors can thrive.

“For years, we have provided high quality, affordable care to residents throughout the Oklahoma City metro area,” Lawson said in the release. “Offering spaces for recreation and holistic wellbeing is a necessary step to improve the health outcomes of the residents in our northeast Oklahoma City community.

The center is part of capital improvements in the MAPS 3 program, which aims to improve quality of life. This center is the third to be built through the project, with one more on the way in 2024. A fifth center will be built through MAPS 4.

Ward 7 Councilmember Nikki Nice said in the release this center will transform 3748 N Lincoln Blvd. into an asset for Oklahoma City and its community members.

“I’m excited for the vast programming, activities and spaces within this wellness center that will serve our active seniors living in [northeast] OKC and the surrounding community for many years to come,” Nice said in the release.

The center is expected to open to members on December 7. Interested Oklahomans can become members by calling 405-427-3222.

