Oklahoma Developmental Disability Services Division on track to end waitlist

Oklahoma Human Services is on track to end its 13-year Developmental Disability Services waitlist as it works to connect a third group of 914 people to services.

The Legislature appropriated $32.5 million to end the waitlist and increase provider rates in 2022. The division separated the nearly 5,000 applicants into seven cohorts based on when they joined the waitlist.

It is currently working to connect with applicants from its third, which includes people who joined the waitlist between April 2012 and December 2013. The division set a goal of serving all its applicants in two years.

The division provides services like caregivers, transportation and job coaches to help Soonercare-eligible Oklahomans with developmental or intellectual disabilities. This issue is common in the U.S., with an average wait time of 67 months for Developmental Disability Services applicants.

Currently, 37% of applicants from the third cohort are receiving services, but 27% either didn’t respond or couldn’t be found. The division’s director, Beth Scrutchins, said she’s excited about the progress, but she hopes to access additional applicants.

“If you've ever thought you've applied for DDS services, if you think you should be on that list, please call us. Call us. Give us a call, so we can work with you.” Scrutchins said. “We still are finding a few people from our very first cohort, and it will be an ever-growing number in all the cohorts, but we know you’ve been waiting. We want to serve you.”

One way the division works with Oklahomans is through regional meetings called PossABLE to help families navigate from the waitlist to services. The meetings cover everything from available services, the assessment and eligibility process, and how to connect to services. They also bring in local providers who talk about how they can help.

“Our goal with those meetings is that you get all your questions answered before you leave, and they've been going really well,” Scrutchins said. “We've had over 1200 interested families attend.”

There’s also more information about the waitlist and how to get off it on the Oklahoma Human Service’s website.

Oklahomans can register here for the next PossABLE meeting on Nov. 9, which will be held virtually. Families on the waitlist can update their information by calling 405-500-1866.

