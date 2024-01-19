Charcuterie sold at Costco and Sam's Club is being linked to a salmonella outbreak

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expanding a warning about a salmonella outbreak linked to charcuterie meat trays sold at Costco and Sam's Club stores.

Since the investigation was first posted earlier this month, there have been at least 47 known illnesses and 10 hospitalizations in 22 states, the CDC said on Thursday.

The products that are suspected as contaminated are the Busseto brand charcuterie sampler, which is sold at Sam's Club, and the Fratelli Beretta brand Antipasto Gran Beretta, sold at Costco. They come in twin packs and contain dried meats such as salami, prosciutto, coppa and soppressata.

While the investigation is still underway, the CDC advises customers not to eat the products and wash any objects that may have come into contact with them.

Salmonella bacteria can cause severe illness, particularly in young children, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems. Common symptoms include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. Symptoms can appear anywhere from six hours to six days after first contact.

The CDC says people should contact a healthcare provider right away if they have any of the following symptoms: diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F, diarrhea for more than three days that is not improving, bloody stools, prolonged vomiting and signs of dehydration.

According to the warning, investigators are still in the process of determining if any other products are contaminated.

A spokesperson for the two brands, which are part of the same company, said that they are cooperating with authorities, but had nothing to add beyond the information in a public health alert posted by the Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service on Thursday.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.