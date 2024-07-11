Which vaccinations do your kids need for school in Oklahoma?

It may be summer break, but soon enough Oklahoma students will be returning to school.

All children two months of age and older must present an immunization record or file for an exemption before they are allowed to attend child care or school in Oklahoma.

Here’s a list of vaccinations required in Oklahoma for each school grade.

Child Care

DTaP (diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis)

PCV (pneumococcal)

Hib (Haemophilus influenza type B)

MMR (measles, mumps, rubella)

Varicella (chickenpox)

IPV (polio)

Hep A (hepatitis A)

Hep B (hepatitis B)

Preschool

DTaP (diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis)

MMR (measles, mumps, rubella)

Varicella (chickenpox)

IPV (polio)

Hep A (hepatitis A)

Hep B (hepatitis B)

Kindergarten to 6th Grade

DTaP (diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis)

MMR (measles, mumps, rubella)

Varicella (chickenpox)

IPV (polio)

Hep A (hepatitis A)

Hep B (hepatitis B)

7th to 12th Grade

Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis)

DTaP (diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis)

MMR (measles, mumps, rubella)

Varicella (chickenpox)

IPV (polio)

Hep A (hepatitis A)

Hep B (hepatitis B)

Children may be allowed to attend child care and school if they have received at least one dose of all required vaccines due for their age or grade and the next doses are not yet due. They must complete the remaining doses on schedule.If your child needs an immunization, reach out to your county health department or health care provider to schedule an appointment.

For more information visit OSDH’s website. For a more comprehensive childhood immunization schedule visit this list from the CDC.

