OU Health becomes only site in Oklahoma to participate in new Medicare dementia care model

OU Health was selected as the only medical provider in Oklahoma among 400 sites nationally to participate in a new program from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), meant to support people with dementia and their caregivers.

The Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience (GUIDE) Model will build on the services OU Health provides in its memory care clinic. The clinic opened last year and offers diagnostic visits and holistic care to patients with cognitive concerns, like Alzheimer’s disease.

The GUIDE Model is for people enrolled in Medicare Parts A and B with dementia. They can now benefit from services like 24/7 access to a care team member or helpline to help caregivers solve issues that arise at home instead of in an emergency room. It will also help caregivers connect with in-home respite care services for their loved ones when they need breaks.

“We think it'll really enhance the services that we are able to provide now, and I think it's a wonderful opportunity for people to get some additional benefits through Medicare to help support this disease,” said Dr. Lee Jennings, OU Health’s chief of geriatrics.

Nearly 7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, and by 2050, it’s projected this number will reach about 13 million. At OU Health, Jennings said the clinic has seen about 400 people in the last year and anticipates about 200 will participate in its more comprehensive care program during its first year under the GUIDE Model.

She anticipates their population will grow over time as the GUIDE Model spans eight years.

Jennings said the program could help people live more comfortably at home longer.

“There's been a shift from a health policy standpoint to really think about ‘How do we use resources that we have to help provide those long-term services and supports at home to families?’” Jennings said. “And I think this model is an exciting opportunity to sort of test that respite care benefit, test these different models and see, ‘Do they help people live at home longer? Do they prevent institutionalization and long-term nursing home care?’”

Jennings said she’s thrilled to start serving Oklahomans through this model.

“It feels like an honor to get to serve our older Oklahomans with memory disease with this new model. It feels really exciting,” Jennings said.

Oklahomans can go to OU Health’s website and search memory care to connect to the program.

