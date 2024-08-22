Mpox outbreak is a global health emergency: here’s what Oklahomans need to know

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared a different type of mpox that has broken out in Africa is a public health emergency of international concern. Here’s what Oklahomans need to know about the disease and its spread.

Mpox is a rare illness that causes rashes, chills, swollen lymph nodes and fevers. It usually occurs in central and western Africa in animals like monkeys, squirrels and rats. The disease mainly spreads between people through close contact and can occasionally spread by surfaces people with mpox have touched.

In most mpox cases, symptoms go away on their own in a few weeks alongside medication for pain and fevers. But, in some cases , mpox can lead to severe complications and death.

The type of emergency declared by WHO is a response to diseases with a risk of cross-border spread that could require international coordination to prevent. WHO has reported over 14,000 cases and 524 deaths this year in Africa.

There have been 11 cases reported in Oklahoma this year. Although, the CDC has reported no cases of the different strain in the U.S.

There were 69 reported cases in the state during a multi-country outbreak in 2022 and 15 in 2023.

If you think you have mpox , contact your health care provider, self-isolate, cover blisters, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, and wash your hands with soap and water.

The Democratic Republic of Congo — which currently has the highest number of recorded cases — is set to receive vaccines next week.