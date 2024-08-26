Oklahoma State Department of Health celebrates community health workers

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is celebrating community health workers this week. These professionals help link people to health care and social services.

Misty Wilson is one of 52 community health workers in Oklahoma. She got her start as one after spending 30 years working in restaurants, where she said she worked with people from all walks of life.

“I thought, ‘Man, I would love to do something like this,’” Wilson said.

As a frontline worker in Cherokee County, Wilson said she enjoys connecting her neighbors in need to medical, food and behavioral services. She said she works on SNAP and Medicaid applications, connects people to food pantries and helps people set up email addresses.

Since 2022, the Oklahoma State Department of Health found that community health workers have screened 18,687 clients, and thousands of Oklahomans have seen improvement in their mental and physical health, and quality of life.

Wilson has served 635 Oklahomans in the past two years.

“It’s nice for someone to come in and … they're downtrodden, and you're able to take a little burden off their shoulders and give them a little glimpse of hope,” Wilson said.

Community Health Worker Awareness Week is from Aug. 28 to Sept. 1. Oklahomans can connect with a community health worker by calling their local health department.