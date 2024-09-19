© 2024 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

COMIC: Can I just wash the stinky bits? And other honest questions about bathing

By Malaka Gharib,
Andee Tagle
Published September 19, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Malaka Gharib/NPR

Cleaning your body seems simple enough. If you’re smelly or sweaty, just hop in the shower or get in the bath.

But when you start getting into the details, things get more complicated. How often should you wash? Is it better to use bar soap or liquid cleansers? When should you get a new loofah?

Dermatologists Drs. Sonia Batra and Michelle Henry answer honest questions on the subject. Some of their responses may surprise you!

/ Malaka Gharib/NPR
/
Malaka Gharib/NPR
/ Malaka Gharib/NPR
/
Malaka Gharib/NPR
Malaka Gharib/NPR /
/ Malaka Gharib/NPR
/
Malaka Gharib/NPR
/ Malaka Gharib/NPR
/
Malaka Gharib/NPR
/ Malaka Gharib/NPR
/
Malaka Gharib/NPR

This comic was written and drawn by Malaka Gharib and reported by Andee Tagle. It was edited by Clare Marie Schneider and Beck Harlan. The visual editor is Beck Harlan.

We'd love to hear from you. Email us at LifeKit@npr.org. Listen to Life Kit on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, or sign up for our newsletter.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
Health NPR NewsTop Stories
Malaka Gharib
Malaka Gharib is the deputy editor and digital strategist on NPR's global health and development team. She covers topics such as the refugee crisis, gender equality and women's health. Her work as part of NPR's reporting teams has been recognized with two Gracie Awards: in 2019 for How To Raise A Human, a series on global parenting, and in 2015 for #15Girls, a series that profiled teen girls around the world.
See stories by Malaka Gharib
Andee Tagle
Andee Tagle (she/her) is an associate producer and now-and-then host for NPR's Life Kit podcast.
See stories by Andee Tagle
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.