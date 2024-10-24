Tulsa County Social Services Department will remain open, as Oklahoma County's closes

The Social Services Department in Tulsa County will remain open despite a different interpretation of the same law in Oklahoma County.

“There are no plans to change operations at Tulsa County Social Services. We are very proud of our innovative pharmacy program and transitional shelter, and fully support their mission,” a statement attributed to Tulsa County Commissioners reads.

Meanwhile, the director at Oklahoma County Social Services, Christi Jernigan-Marshall, said her department is forced to disband by the end of this month at the behest of bills passed last legislative session.

SB 1931 repealed state laws “relating to the care of indigent persons by the county and county commissioners,” which had been in effect since 1910.

It threw the future of social services departments of the state’s largest counties into question.

When contacted by a reporter in early October, Tulsa County Social Services Outreach Specialist Brandon DeLozier, who helps run daily operations at the department, said he had never heard of SB 1931 or been told anything would change.

But different counties’ legal counsels can disagree on the interpretation of state law. While Oklahoma County’s District Attorney Vicki Behenna mandated a department closure, the statement from Tulsa County officials reveals a different interpretation, relying on a different section of state law.

“We intend to follow the Oklahoma State Constitution, Article 17, Section 3, and continue serving our community members in need,” the statement reads.

The section says state counties “shall provide” provisions for people in need “as may be prescribed by law, for those inhabitants who, by reason of age, infirmity, or misfortune, may have claims upon the sympathy and aid of the county.”

