Health fair in downtown Oklahoma City offers vaccines, health services at no cost

Oklahoma City’s bus system, EMBARK, will host a health fair on Thursday, Nov. 14.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the downtown transit center, vaccines and health services will be available to the public at no cost.

EMBARK collaborated with multiple community partners to make the event happen.

The Oklahoma City-County Health Department will administer influenza and COVID-19 boosters during the event at no cost.

Attendees can get dental care kits from Neighborhood Services Organization, blood pressure checks by the Oklahoma City Indian Clinic and information about mental health and resources from Mental Health Association Oklahoma.

“EMBARK’s health fair connects people with free health services and strengthens our community,” Suzanne Wickenkamp, EMBARK’s Assistant Director of Administration, said. “We’re proud to join forces with local organizations and our dedicated team members to make health and wellness accessible to all.”

Details

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Date: November 14

Location: Downtown Transit Center, 420 NW 5th St.

