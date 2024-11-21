Oklahoma County rescues indigent pharmacy after social services department closes

In the wake of Oklahoma County’s Social Services Department closure, the Board of County Commissioners has approved measures to maintain essential services for vulnerable residents, addressing a gap left by the repeal of legislation mandating county-level indigent care.

The Social Services Department, which officially disbanded at the end of October, previously operated critical programs like the Oklahoma County Pharmacy.

The pharmacy provides prescriptions and assistance to some of the county’s most vulnerable residents.

The department’s closure stems from Senate Bill 1931, which repealed statutes requiring counties to provide indigent care.

While proponents of the bill, such as Sen. Chris Kidd (R-Waurika) and Cleveland County Commissioner Jacob McHughes, argued the legislation merely removed a mandate, Oklahoma County officials said their legal counsel’s interpretation left them no choice but to dissolve the department.

During Wednesday’s Board of County Commissioner’s meeting, District 1 Chief Deputy Joe R. Blough proposed three American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) projects that would help keep the county pharmacy open through 2026, even without the social services department overseeing it.

The Oklahoma County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved all three projects. In total, $131,000 will go toward keeping the pharmacy’s doors open.

“Despite the legislature’s action to repeal county social services, today’s action by the [board] demonstrates our commitment to the well-being of our citizens,” said Blough. “I am grateful that Commissioner Davidson and Commissioner Maughan supported these items.”

Meanwhile, the Tulsa County Social Services Department is staying open.

Tulsa County officials cite a portion of the state constitution to “continue serving our community members in need.”

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.