Is this health care's Occupy Wall Street moment?

Following the public killing of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, consumers across the political spectrum have continued to share their frustrations with large, for-profit health care companies, including Thompson's. NPR business correspondent Maria Aspan reports that the moment has echoes of the Occupy Wall Street movement.

MARIA ASPAN, BYLINE: Dr. Diana Girnita grew up in Romania before emigrating to study at Harvard.

DIANA GIRNITA: I started practicing in 2014, and since that time, 10 years later, it's so much worse.

ASPAN: Like so many other doctors and their patients, she was exhausted by dealing with insurance companies and all the claims they deny.

GIRNITA: I can tell you so many stories about fighting them and winning, but it's consuming.

ASPAN: Now Girnita runs her own direct care rheumatology practice, where she charges patients directly for the care she provides. So she mostly avoids dealing with big insurance companies. But she still understands the frustration that so many are sharing after the CEO of the largest health insurer was shot and killed.

GIRNITA: It's a wake-up call for all of us.

ASPAN: She published a piece on LinkedIn asking, how many more lives must be lost before we change health care? Girnita calls Thompson's killing a tragedy and does not advocate or condone violence. But many people, especially on social media, are celebrating the suspect and his actions. This week TikTok videos showed wanted posters for other CEOs posted around downtown Manhattan. By this morning, an online legal defense fundraiser for the suspect in Thompson's killing had raised more than $45,000. Sam Beard is one of the organizers.

SAM BEARD: Hundreds of thousands of Americans are going bankrupt because of medical bills, and the executive suites of these private health insurance industries are laughing all the way to the bank.

ASPAN: Beard sees echoes of the Occupy Wall Street movement that developed after the financial crisis. And now, like then, consumer anger is resonating online and in Congress. Helaine Olen is with the American Economic Liberties Project.

HELAINE OLEN: This has become a kind of marker of our age of inequality, where people feel fairly powerless. And you've seen this, really, from the time of the financial crisis onward that there's just this sense of, how can I get a fair deal?

ASPAN: United Healthcare is the largest health insurer in the United States, a country where health care is the most expensive in the world. Its enormous parent company, United Health, makes tens of billions of dollars a year. It has long faced widespread criticisms over how it denies medical claims and wields its power. The Justice Department is suing United Health to keep it from getting bigger. And this week Senators Elizabeth Warren and Josh Hawley introduced a bill that would break up big healthcare companies, including United Health. Shares in those companies plunged.

Dr. A. Mark Fendrick of the University of Michigan studies ways to improve health insurance. He thinks that high-level regulatory change is unlikely. But in a medical journal last week, he published an article urging the healthcare industry to rethink how it does business in the wake of the shocking tragedy.

A MARK FENDRICK: This is not a heroic vigilante. You know, it's important that he be brought to justice. That said, maybe there's a tiny lesson that we could learn to move forward.

ASPAN: A United Health spokesperson declined to comment for this story. But CEO Andrew Witty sent a note to employees on Wednesday, praising Thompson as one of the good guys. Witty also said he was, quote, "super-proud to be part of an organization that does so much good for so many." Maria Aspan, NPR News, New York. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

