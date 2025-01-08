Oklahoma City-County Health Department offers free wellness program

Committing to healthy eating and getting active is a popular New Year’s resolution, but it can be tough to know where to start. A free program through the Oklahoma City-County Health Department is working to help set wellness journeys in motion.

The Total Wellness program is accepting adult participants for its in-person classes across the metro. There, Oklahomans can learn about the basics of good nutrition, the importance of physical activity and strategies for long-term weight control over one-hour sessions taught by registered dietitians and health promotion specialists.

An in-person Spanish class, Salud Total, and an online course are also available.

During the first few weeks, instructors will go over setting realistic goals, introduce the Oklahoma Pick Your Plate Method and the Diabetes Association Plate Method , and how to move more.

Then, during weeks four through eight, they’ll cover topics like how to change behaviors and get support, eating out, self-sabotage and staying motivated. Any participant who needs more support can also meet with a dietitian for free.

Officials say Total Wellness helped Oklahoma County residents lose over 3,725 pounds collectively last year. Participants also saw improvements in blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol levels – which are key factors in preventing heart disease and diabetes.

In 2022, Oklahoma had the highest death rate from heart disease in the nation , at 257.1 deaths per 100,000 people. About one in eight Oklahoma adults reported having been diagnosed with diabetes in 2021.

Total Wellness classes will begin next week and also be offered in the spring, summer and fall. Interested Oklahomans can register on the department’s website .

Winter courses will be offered at the following times and locations:



Tuesdays: 10 to 11:15 a.m. from Jan. 14 to March 4 at the Almonte Library.

10 to 11:15 a.m. from Jan. 14 to March 4 at the Almonte Library. Tuesdays: 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. from Jan. 21 to March 11 at Healthy Living OKC

1:30 to 2:45 p.m. from Jan. 21 to March 11 at Healthy Living OKC Tuesdays: 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. from Jan. 14 to March 4 at the Will Rogers Senior Center

5:15 to 6:30 p.m. from Jan. 14 to March 4 at the Will Rogers Senior Center Tuesdays: 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. from Jan. 21 to March 11 at the Metro Tech Wellness Center

5:15 to 6:30 p.m. from Jan. 21 to March 11 at the Metro Tech Wellness Center Wednesdays: 10 to 11:15 a.m. from Jan. 15 to March 5 at the Willa D Johnson Recreation Center

10 to 11:15 a.m. from Jan. 15 to March 5 at the Willa D Johnson Recreation Center Wednesdays: 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. from Jan. 22 to March 12 at the Del City Community Center

5:15 to 6:30 p.m. from Jan. 22 to March 12 at the Del City Community Center Thursdays: 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. from Jan. 16 to March 6 at the Pete White Health and Wellness Center

Online: Thursdays at 10 to 11:15 a.m. from Jan. 16 to March 6 online. Participants will need a computer with internet access and speakers, a smartphone with data internet access, a scale and the ability to download the Healthie and Zoom smartphone apps.

Salud Total: Miércoles: 10 - 11:15 a.m., 22 de enero - 12 de marzo, Crossings Community Center