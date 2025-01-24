Oklahoma AG sues CVS Caremark for allegedly underpaying pharmacies on prescriptions

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond filed a lawsuit against CVS Caremark for allegedly underpaying pharmacies on prescription drugs.

The lawsuit will be the first case heard in the newly established Pharmacy Benefit Management Administrative Courts.

The lawsuit outlines 200 occurrences where 15 Oklahoma pharmacies were allegedly reimbursed lower than the cost of receiving the drug and violating state law.

“Collectively, these pharmacies lost thousands of dollars to fill these prescriptions and help patients get the medications they needed,” Drummond said in a media release. “It is critical that we have a safe and fair marketplace for pharmaceuticals in Oklahoma. My office will be working diligently to hold pharmacy benefit managers accountable to the law.”

Pharmacies involved include Broken Arrow Family Drug who filled nearly half of the 200 prescriptions, United Discount Pharmacy, Thompson's Pharmacy and Medic Pharmacy at Hefner Pointe.

CVS Caremark denied the pharmacies' appeals after receiving their reimbursement and claiming a lower price was available.

