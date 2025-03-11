Oklahoma State Department of Health reports first two measles cases

The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) is reporting two probable measles cases in the state.

The individuals reported exposure associated with the Texas and New Mexico outbreak and experiencing symptoms consistent with measles.

OSDH said in a press release that, after realizing they had been exposed to measles, the individuals “took the proper precautions by immediately excluding themselves from public settings and staying home throughout their contagious period.”

“By following public health recommendations after an exposure, these individuals prevented the risk of transmitting measles to the public,” the release said.

The department said there is no public health threat associated with the cases at this time.

OSDH Director of Infectious Disease Prevention and Response Kendra Dougherty said these cases highlight the importance of being aware of measles activity when traveling or hosting visitors.

“When people know they have exposure risk and do not have immunity to measles, they can exclude themselves from public settings for the recommended duration to eliminate the risk of transmission in their community,” Dougherty said.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has reported 223 cases since late January. It also confirmed the first death in this outbreak last month. The school-aged child was not vaccinated and was hospitalized in Lubbock, Texas last week. It’s the first measles death reported in the U.S. since 2015 .

There have been 33 cases reported by the New Mexico Department of Health.

Measles is a highly contagious disease caused by a virus, and there isn’t a specific treatment for it. Dr. Kelsey Damron, a pediatrician at a Mercy primary care clinic in Edmond, told StateImpact it spreads through respiratory droplets or by coming into contact with an infected person who hasn’t washed their hands.

Patients typically develop symptoms about 10 days after exposure , said Dr. Girish Murthy, an infectious disease specialist at a Mercy infectious disease clinic in Ardmore. It usually begins with a high fever – which could reach up to 103 to 104 degrees – red, watery eyes, a cough, congestion, weakness and fatigue, he said.

Three to five days after symptoms begin, infected people experience a measles rash. Murthy said people first develop flat red spots on the face which spread downward to the rest of the body. He said it can last for seven to 10 days.

An infected person can spread measles four days before to four days after this rash appears. Up to nine in 10 people lacking immunity to measles who come in close contact with an infected person will become infected.

The CDC notes vaccine exemptions above 5% can increase the risk of outbreaks of preventable diseases. During the 2023-24 school year , the CDC reported Oklahoma kindergartners’ vaccine exemption rate rose to 5.7%. Oklahoma kindergarteners had an 88.3% vaccination rate against measles, meaning they received two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

Two doses of MMR vaccine are 97% effective at preventing measles, and one dose is 93% effective, according to the CDC . The agency states that breakthrough infections can occur, especially in communities experiencing an outbreak where high levels of measles virus are circulating.

Measles is a reportable condition in Oklahoma, and clinicians are advised to report measles cases immediately upon suspicion to the OSDH epidemiologist-on-call to ensure a timely public health response.