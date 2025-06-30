Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics report reveals emerging drug trends in state

A surge in cocaine use, a rise in methamphetamine deaths and a worsening fentanyl epidemic were all among the top concerns identified in the most recent threat assessment released by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.

Created annually, these reports from the drug enforcement agency analyze emerging trends in the state's drug landscape using "all sources of information and expertise available to the Bureau, including from local law enforcement and public health officials."

The latest report focuses on 2023.

During the year, the state recorded 1,375 fatal drug overdoses. Most overdose deaths were caused by methamphetamine, which, according to law enforcement, was more readily available in the state than ever before.

Fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, was also a major concern in 2023 and was the second most common substance involved in overdose deaths. It became the most widely available illicit opioid in the state and was found in nearly every drug the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics seized.

Illicit fentanyl is often added to heroin, methamphetamine, counterfeit pills and many other drugs by distributors who want to increase their profits, without sacrificing a counterfeit drug's potency. It's a powerful and cheap drug, but it is extremely dangerous.

According to the report, it only takes two milligrams of fentanyl to kill an adult. In 2023, officials seized more than 113 pounds, six times more than in 2022.

While historically considered a low threat in Oklahoma, cocaine emerged as a growing and sudden concern in 2023. Fatal cocaine-related overdoses rose by 40%. Its availability and use are changing in line with global trends.

Investigators did not find a resurgence in the number of prescription drug overdoses, but still noted the importance of preventing their misuse and overprescription. Prescribed opioids outpaced other medication-related overdoses.

The longer an individual takes prescription opioids, the more likely they are to become dependent and build a tolerance. In the last decade, Oklahoma enacted a law limiting opioid prescriptions to seven days for acute pain. It is also mandatory for prescribers to take additional continuing education courses on pain management and opioid prescribing.

Distribution of the overdose-reversing drug, naloxone, public awareness and resources for treatment are also all measures taken on by the state. At large, the number of people seeking treatment for addiction and substance abuse rose in 2023, according to the report.

The Bureau of Narcotics also highlighted a couple of new drugs that have entered the Oklahoma market.

The first, xylazine, has been seen on the East Coast and in Puerto Rico for years. It is not an opioid but is often added to illicit opioids to enhance their effect. Traditionally used as a veterinary tranquilizer, it's unregulated by drug control agencies and is very dangerous.

People using drugs with xylazine have a high risk of overdose, and naloxone won't reverse its effects.

Nitazenes and other similar synthetic drugs were also emerging as a synthetic opioid group that can be more potent than fentanyl. Across the country, the drugs are being identified in combination with fentanyl, heroin and cocaine.

