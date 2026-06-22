Want to return to a sport like Serena Williams? Here are the benefits of a comeback

Updated June 30, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT

Serena Williams is back on the tennis court after nearly four years away. The 44-year-old teamed up with Canada's Victoria Mboko at the HSBC Championships in London earlier this month and is returning to Wimbledon.

Asked what it felt like to return to competition in June, Williams joked: "It's riding a bike up a hill, but, um, yeah, enjoying the ride."

Her comeback also raises a question for anyone who has stepped away from a favorite sport: Is it worth returning?

Judy Van Raalte, a sport psychologist based in Arizona, told Morning Edition many adults stop playing because of work, parenting and other responsibilities. But returning to a sport can be rewarding, especially if people avoid comparing themselves with the athlete they were years ago.

Instead, Van Raalte recommends setting new goals for yourself and focusing on improvement rather than just winning or losing.

"It might be about improvement, or coming into the net sometimes and hitting a volley, or learning a new kind of spin that you weren't able to master before," Van Raalte said.

It's not only about the sport itself. Returning to the activity can give you significant personal strength that can extend to other areas of your life, such as your relationships and work. It can demonstrate that something challenging can become easier the next time you try it.

Listen to the full interview by clicking on the blue play button above.

The digital version of this interview was edited by Majd Al-Waheidi .

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