Rebecca Knill: Technology Has Come So Far—When Will Our Mindset Catch-Up?

Published October 16, 2020 at 6:46 AM CDT

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Sound And Silence

As a deaf person, Rebecca Knill is anti-noise and "neutral" on sound. She explains how technology allows her to hear what she wants to hear, and asks why our mindset about ability hasn't caught up.

About Rebecca Knill

Rebecca Knill is a business systems consultant manager for Wells Fargo. Previously, she held a variety of consulting and project manager roles, specializing in regulatory change and automating compliance controls.

Knill has partnered with Advanced Bionics and the University of Arizona as a beta and customer experience tester for cochlear implant hardware and software development and research study participants. She also is the author of the Church Dramas book series.

This segment of TED Radio Hour was produced by Rachel Faulkner and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Rachel Faulkner
Rachel Faulkner is a producer and editor for TED Radio Hour.
