Indigenous Peoples' Day is October 10. Here's how you can celebrate

Monday, Oct. 10 is Indigenous Peoples’ Day, a holiday honoring the past, present and future of Native peoples across the country. The holiday is intended for reflection on the legacy and impact of colonialism on Indigenous communities, while also celebrating cultures, resilience and more.

Oklahoma has 39 federally recognized tribes across the state. These are some of the celebrations and public events happening:

Tulsa Native American Day

Tulsa’s 6th annual Native American Day will be held in person at Dream Keepers Park, located at 1875 S. Boulder Park Drive, on Monday. The event starts at 9 a.m. with a parade at 11 a.m. and a performance by Supaman at 5 p.m. There will be activities going on throughout the day. You can learn more about Tulsa Native American Day and find parking options here.

First Americans Museum’s Indigenous Peoples Day celebration

This event is family friendly and celebrates the arts, music and culture of the First Americans. From hands-on art activities to live performances and traditional sports and games, there will be a lot to experience. You can learn more about the full schedule of Monday’s events at FAM here. FAM is located at 659 First Americans Blvd. Oklahoma City, OK 73129.

OKC Indigenous Peoples’ Day

In addition to events happening at the First Americans Museum on Monday, OKC Mayor David Holt will provide remarks acknowledging the holiday on the main stage followed by several performers including Chickasaw Nation Dance Troupe, Kalyn Fay, Labrys and more. You can learn more here.

American Indian Programs and Services celebrates Indigenous Peoples’ Day

An Indigenous Peoples’ Day event will take place in Norman, beginning at the South Oval at the University of Oklahoma. Activities include beading, basketmaking & printmaking workshops in Copeland Hall and a lunch & learn event at the DFCAS Community Room in Dale Hall Tower (906). Monday’s event will take place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the full schedule is available here.

Okmulgee’s 5th annual Indigenous People’s Day

The Okmulgee event will take place on the south lawn of the Council House Museum, located at 100 W 6th St. Okmulgee, OK 74447. Monday’s event will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with several artists, speakers and performances as well as vendors and booths. Learn more here.

Northeastern State University partners with Indigenous Peoples Alliance in Tahlequah

The event will start with traditional games at the NSU Beta field from 2 to 5 p.m. then a march to the Cherokee National Peace Pavilion at 5:30. The march, which is led by the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians’ Honor Guard and the Sequoyah High School Drum Group, will be followed by a dinner at 6 p.m. You can learn more about Monday’s event here. NSU is located at 600 N Grand Ave, Tahlequah, OK 74464.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.