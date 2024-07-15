$120 million in federal funds open as Oklahoma tribes prepare for increased flood risks

A recent study found flooding and rainfall issues in the state are only going to get worse for Indigenous communities, but a federal program could help tribes stay ahead of these negative impacts.

An announcement made by Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland on Tuesday highlighted an existing program focused on providing financial assistance to tribal communities to prepare for climate change impacts.

“This investment through President Biden’s Investing in America agenda is a critical step toward further enabling Tribes to make thoughtful and proactive decisions about how to protect their people, their homelands and sacred sites, and critical community infrastructure,” Secretary Deb Haaland said in a DOI press release.

Applicants have three months to submit proposals, starting on July 17, which can integrate topics related to science, Indigenous knowledge and languages.

“As I’ve visited Indigenous communities across the country, I have seen firsthand how pressing the climate crisis is for Indigenous peoples and the urgency with which we must move to honor our obligations to Tribal Nations,” Haaland said.

A recent study called attention to the climate crisis, Haaland mentioned. It found Native Americans in the state are vulnerable to climate change, a problem researchers predict is only going to get worse.

Mengye Chen, a research scientist at the University of Oklahoma Hydrometerology and Remote Sensing Laboratory, co-authored the academic paper.

He explained Native American communities in Oklahoma face higher climate risks. The study quantified those risks by hazard, exposure and vulnerability.

Hazard pertains to the severity of the flood, such as the flashiness, while exposure relates to population size. The vulnerability classification includes socioeconomic status, housing types, disability and household composition, minority status and language.

In the study, researchers estimated the Indigenous population would grow by more than 100 percent by the end of the century, an increase of more than 300,000 Native Americans.

While the study holds scientific validity, Chen noted their research findings may not become reality because the Indigenous population and climate threats may not increase as projected.

The study published in late 2023 forecasts what could happen if efforts are not made to mitigate climate change or to take steps to lower pollution. Chen said the paper showcases the worst-case scenario.

“Our assumption is that we will have a high emission future,” Chen said. “But apparently, the entire nation, the world, we are trying to change that, right? So is that still gonna be the case?”

Chen noted this research is a foundation for others to build on due to the need for studies conducted on Indigenous communities and climate change.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.