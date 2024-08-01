4 Oklahoma tribes receive federal funding for housing needs

The funds will be used for new and existing housing projects across the four reservations.

Wichita citizen and Executive Director of the Wichita Housing Authority Jesse Jones said the grant “means a lot,” due to his tribe's small size. According to him, it’s a testimony to the difference they’re making for Indigenous families.

“When we get these grants, it’s really a blessing,” Jones said. “(Because) we’re able to build more homes and offer more affordable housing to Natives.”

Jones’ department will receive $3 million.

According to a report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition, tribal areas have some of the most significant housing needs in the United States. In the past, the federal government has struggled to properly collect data, leading to scarce funding.

Candace Valenzuela, HUD Regional Administrator for the Southwest, said in a press release the department looks forward to seeing these projects come to life.

“The Biden Harris Administration is committed to advancing the supply of affordable housing with tribal nation partners to meet Indian Country’s housing needs,” she said in a statement. “This substantial HUD funding will help hardworking tribal communities preserve and create many decent, affordable housing opportunities for those who need them most.”

A full list of awardees can be found here.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.