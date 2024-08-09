Holba' Pisachi' Native Film Festival kicks off this weekend in Sulphur

The ninth annual festival begins Friday in Sulphur. This year’s theme is Celebrating the Indigenous Narrative: Creativity, Voices, and Experiences.

Fran Parchcorn, the Chickasaw Cultural Center’s Executive Director, said developing a theme for the festival often takes time. But not this year.

“There were so many breakouts nationwide with Indigenous representation in the television and film industries,” Parchcorn said.

The showcased Indigenous films range from big Hollywood productions like Killers of the Flower Moon to student pieces, such as The Sheperd’s Flock. But they all promote Indigenous art and raise cultural awareness.

“It's so important in preserving not just the cultures of the tribes of Oklahoma, but the tribes of tribal peoples everywhere,” Parchcorn said.

The festival is free to the public and runs from Friday to Saturday. It will feature film screenings, Q&As and autograph signings with Indigenous creatives.

Parchcorn said the event is family-friendly, and disclaimers noting any content unsuitable for children will be listed on the film’s poster and the screen before the showing.

