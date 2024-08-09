© 2024 KGOU
Holba' Pisachi' Native Film Festival kicks off this weekend in Sulphur

By Sarah Liese,
OPMX
Published August 9, 2024 at 10:54 AM CDT
A standing-room-only crowd formed at the 2017 Holbaꞌ Pisachiꞌ Native Film Festival red carpet event. This year, the ninth-annual film festival returns to the Chickasaw Cultural Center, Sulphur, Aug. 9-10, and features First American films and filmmakers.
Chickasaw Nation
A standing-room-only crowd formed at the 2017 Holbaꞌ Pisachiꞌ Native Film Festival red carpet event. This year, the ninth-annual film festival returns to the Chickasaw Cultural Center, Sulphur, Aug. 9-10, and features First American films and filmmakers.

The Chickasaw phrase “Holba’ Pisachi’” translates to “Showing Pictures,” making it a fitting title for the Chickasaw Nation’s annual film festival. 

The ninth annual festival begins Friday in Sulphur. This year’s theme is Celebrating the Indigenous Narrative: Creativity, Voices, and Experiences.

Fran Parchcorn, the Chickasaw Cultural Center’s Executive Director, said developing a theme for the festival often takes time. But not this year.

“There were so many breakouts nationwide with Indigenous representation in the television and film industries,” Parchcorn said.

The showcased Indigenous films range from big Hollywood productions like Killers of the Flower Moon to student pieces, such as The Sheperd’s Flock. But they all promote Indigenous art and raise cultural awareness.

“It's so important in preserving not just the cultures of the tribes of Oklahoma, but the tribes of tribal peoples everywhere,” Parchcorn said.

The festival is free to the public and runs from Friday to Saturday. It will feature film screenings, Q&As and autograph signings with Indigenous creatives.

Parchcorn said the event is family-friendly, and disclaimers noting any content unsuitable for children will be listed on the film’s poster and the screen before the showing.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.
Indigenous News
Sarah Liese
Liese is Diné and an enrolled member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians. She is passionate about heart-centered storytelling and works as an Indigenous Affairs reporter at KOSU. She joined the station in April 2024.
OPMX
Oklahoma Public Media Exchange
