Jimcy McGirt arrested in Seminole County for failing to notify law enforcement of move

Jimcy McGirt is currently being held in Seminole County Jail.

First reported on by Fox25 , an affidavit from the Seminole Nation Lighthorse police says McGirt approached two children on a playground within the Seminole Nation boundary.

The children stated McGirt asked them “personal questions” and pressed for their address. He also claimed he was the grandfather of country musician Reba McEntire.

When the responding officer investigated, McGirt was discovered living with his son, also within the Seminole Nation boundary.

McGirt, a Seminole Nation citizen, was initially registered in Hughes County with the Muscogee Creek Nation and the State of Oklahoma upon his release in May of this year .

He claims the relocation was temporary after his car broke down.

According to Oklahoma law, sex offenders must notify local law enforcement and their probation officers of a move after three days. McGirt failed to do either.

