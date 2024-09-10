Jimcy McGirt scheduled to appear before Seminole Nation judge Tuesday

According to the official court summons, McGirt, a Seminole Nation citizen and sex offender, has been charged with three counts relating to his sex offender status.

The first is a felony charge for unlawfully residing within 2,000 feet of an area primarily used for the frequentation of children.

The other two are misdemeanors, involving failure to register as a sex offender and providing misleading information on his registration.

McGirt was initially arrested after he approached two children on a playground within the Seminole Nation reservation boundary. The responding officer discovered he was residing within the boundaries of the Seminole Nation with his son, despite being registered with the Muscogee Creek Nation.

McGirt, a Seminole Nation citizen, was initially registered in Hughes County with the Muscogee Creek Nation and the State of Oklahoma upon his release in May of this year.

He claims the relocation was temporary after his car broke down.

According to Oklahoma law, sex offenders must notify local law enforcement and their probation officers of a move after three days. McGirt failed to do either.

He could be facing federal prison time for the alleged crimes.

