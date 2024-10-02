Several Northern Oklahoma tribes awarded domestic violence assistance grants

The Grants to Indian Tribal Governments Program allocated funding to tribes to decrease domestic violence incidents within the reservation and to provide support to tribes exercising sovereign authority over these crimes and the perpetrators.

The Peoria Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma received the largest amount under this fund, totaling at $1,169,642. Following that was the Eastern Shawnee Tribe at $793,463; the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma at $792,148; the Quapaw Nation at $600,000 and the Delaware Tribe of Indians at $282,632.

In addition to this, the 2024 Office for Victims of Crime Tribal Victim Services Program awarded funds to support victims’ needs through traditional and cultural services as identified by the tribes.

The Eastern Shawnee Tribe, the Peoria Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma, and the Osage Nation each received $441,989. The Ponca Tribe of Oklahoma also received $394,653; the Seneca Cayuga Tribe $254,413 and the Shawnee Tribe $229,973 respectively.

According to the DOJ , four out of five Native people have been or will be the victim of domestic violence in their lifetime.

A 2023 report from the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office shows Oklahoma has seen a steady increase in intimate partner related offenses and homicide. In the past four years, there have been over 100 victims of domestic violence related murders.

Oklahoma currently ranks third in the nation for intimate partner homicide, and number one for domestic violence offenses.

