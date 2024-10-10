Otoe-Missouria Tribe to implement prevention programs targeting violence, terrorism

The Otoe-Missouria government is based in Red Rock in northern Oklahoma. Homeland Security is awarding $359,536 to the tribe’s police department to create prevention programs such as awareness campaigns, threat assessment and management teams and bystander training.

Otoe-Missouria Chief of Police Jennings Gabriele said one major focus is preventing active shooter situations involving Indigenous youth.

“Native American communities have been disproportionately affected by violent extremism and hate crimes,” Gabriele said in a statement. “A report by the National Congress of American Indians highlighted that Native Americans are often targeted at higher rates compared to other ethnic groups, which underscores the need for targeted interventions like those proposed by the Otoe-Missouria Police Department.”

The Otoe-Missouria Tribe is among eight entities that received the grant to assist underserved communities in preventing targeted violence and terrorism.

The tribe received this grant from the DHS through the Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention program, which has awarded nearly $90 million to organizations since its launch in 2020.

