Indigenous artist Joy Harjo receives National Humanities Award

By Katie Hallum,
OPMX
Published October 23, 2024 at 5:36 AM CDT
Renowned Indigenous writer and former U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo was awarded the National Humanities Medal in a private ceremony at the White House on Monday.

The 2022 National Humanities Medal was bestowed to the Muscogee citizen by President Joe Biden, recognizing her decades-long career as an Indigenous artist.

Known for works such as “The Last Song” and “She Had Some Horses,” Harjo has won national awards as both a writer and musician with her Indigenous-centered work.

As the 23rd U.S. Poet Laureate, she was the first Native American and Oklahoman to hold that title and served three terms. She currently serves as the chancellor of the Academy of American Poets.

“We are so proud that she places the importance of Mvskoke culture and the communal spirit of our people at the forefront of all of her work, and that it is showcased on a global stage,” said Muscogee Creek Press Secretary Jason Salsman in a statement to The Oklahoman.

Harjo’s work often showcases traditional Indigenous life and paints broader images of heritage, culture and reconnection through nature.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.
Katie Hallum
Katie Hallum covers Indigenous Affairs at KOSU.
