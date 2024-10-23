Indigenous artist Joy Harjo receives National Humanities Award

The 2022 National Humanities Medal was bestowed to the Muscogee citizen by President Joe Biden, recognizing her decades-long career as an Indigenous artist.

Known for works such as “The Last Song” and “She Had Some Horses,” Harjo has won national awards as both a writer and musician with her Indigenous-centered work.

As the 23rd U.S. Poet Laureate , she was the first Native American and Oklahoman to hold that title and served three terms. She currently serves as the chancellor of the Academy of American Poets.

Today, President Biden presented the 2022 and 2023 National Medals of Arts and the 2022 and 2023 National Humanities Medals – awarding 39 extraordinary individuals and organizations with two of our nation’s highest honors. pic.twitter.com/S2d9Z3oa28 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 22, 2024

“We are so proud that she places the importance of Mvskoke culture and the communal spirit of our people at the forefront of all of her work, and that it is showcased on a global stage,” said Muscogee Creek Press Secretary Jason Salsman in a statement to The Oklahoman .

Harjo’s work often showcases traditional Indigenous life and paints broader images of heritage, culture and reconnection through nature.

