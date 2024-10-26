President Biden issues formal apology for Native American boarding schools

Now known as cultural genocide, this policy took children from their families and placed them in religious institutions. These children were renamed, stripped of their personal belongings and garments and punished for speaking in their Native language.

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland’s investigation into these schools discovered children had faced sexual violence and abuse. Hundreds died while under the care of these institutions.

The investigation also uncovered unmarked graves and remains at the former school sites. Many students indexed in school archives remain missing.

“Nearly 1,000 documented Native child deaths, though the real number is likely to be much, much higher,” President Biden said. “Lost generations, culture and language. Lost trust. It’s a horribly wrong to sin on our soul.”

President Biden is the first sitting president to acknowledge the federal government’s direct role in these institutions.

“I formally apologize, as President of the United States of America, for what we did,” he said. “I apologize. It’s long overdue.”

Oklahoma tribal leaders have reacted to the apology positively.

“President Biden’s apology is a profound moment for Native people across the country,” said Cherokee Nation Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., in a statement. “I applaud the president for acknowledging the pain and suffering inflicted on tribes and boarding school survivors, which is long overdue.”

Chief Gary Batton of the Choctaw Nation shared a similar sentiment.

“The system of oppressive and deadly boarding schools is a dark chapter in the history of the United States, and the scars live on in Native American people,” he said. “We welcome President Biden’s apology as a step towards the right direction and continuing the journey towards understanding and reconciliation between our people, our sovereign tribal nations and the United States.”

There were more than 523 boarding schools in the U.S. Oklahoma was home to the largest number at 83. Two still operate today: Riverside Indian School in Anadarko and Sequoyah Indian School in Tahlequah. Both are tribally owned.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations.