Cherokee Nation partners with Amazon to provide tuition-free film courses

The Cherokee Nation is partnering with online retail giant Amazon to provide opportunities for blossoming filmmakers.

The multi-million dollar investment will waive the tuition for the Cherokee Film Institute's 25 inaugural students to reduce economic barriers across the reservation.

The partnership aims to teach Native and non-Native individuals skills in uplifting Indigenous voices through filmmaking, camera work and story-telling. At the end of the courses, students will be workforce ready.

Recently, Amazon partnered with the Cherokee Film Institute while filming Sarah’s Oil , an Amazon Original based in Oklahoma and set to release next December.

According to Amazon and the Cherokee Nation, this initial partnership sparked the rest.

“We can’t wait to see where these participants go in their film careers and to see what is next for Cherokee Film and film in Oklahoma,” said Brian Huseman, vice president of Public Policy and Community Engagement at Amazon, in a press release. “Cherokee Film Studios was a key partner on Amazon’s upcoming film ‘Sarah’s Oil,’ our first Oklahoma-based production, and we are excited to continue that partnership through the Cherokee Film Institute.”

Cherokee Nation Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. hopes the collaboration will boost Indigenous voices in the media and bolster Cherokee citizens to follow their career goals.

“I’m excited at the idea that young Cherokees in particular, and particularly those that have just sort of dreamed of being in this industry but maybe never thought there was a path for them… To be able to get this training with no cost,” Hoskin said. “And to get on their way to a career that they may have dreamed of.”

The first inaugural class is expected to begin courses in Jan. 2025.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.