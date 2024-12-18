United Keetowah Band strikes $5.6 million health care agreement panned by Cherokee Nation

PRC programs allow tribal citizens to receive specialty health care outside the Indian Health Service (IHS) system. For example, tribal patients with complex cardiovascular issues can be referred to an outside specialist and have their treatment fully funded.

Members of the UKB originally received contract health through the Cherokee Nation. But with the new deal, the UKB will use the allocated funds to build its own program.

Cherokee Nation Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said the agreement is “puzzling” and “double-dips” into the pool of IHS funds.

“Until IHS inexplicably diverted funds to duplicate our contract health system, it simply never occurred to Cherokee Nation to do anything other than share federal health funds with UKB members on an equal basis,” said Hoskin. “Our contract health policy change is a direct result of IHS’ poor decision-making.”

UKB Chief Joe Bunch disagrees and said this decision is a ‘blessing.’

“I’ve said for decades, our Keetoowah people have largely been wrongly denied access to the provision of federal healthcare benefits at a level available to members of other federally recognized tribes,” UKB Chief Joe Bunch said. “Today’s agreement sets the path to deliver health care to our tribal members. Our executive officers and our tribal council are extremely thankful to our federal partners who have had a hand in correcting this historical wrong.”

Hoskin said the new agreement will not affect dually enrolled members, and UKB citizens will still receive basic healthcare through the tribe.

The new policy goes into effect on Jan. 1. In a written statement, the UKB assured citizens that there would be no disruption to their care.

