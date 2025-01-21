Cherokee Nation proposes tribal justice center after reaching $80 million settlement

Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner proposed the tribe use the funds to build a tribal justice center.

According to the proposal, the potential complex will house the Supreme Court, a district court, the tribe’s attorney general and various law-related offices.

Hoskin Jr. said the funds come at an important time.

“Since McGirt we’ve seen a significant volume increase of cases that are flowing through our court space, and we frankly don’t have sufficient court space for them,” he said. “The significant part about the dollars is they can help us meet the obligations and opportunities that are part of McGirt.”

According to him, the settlement is solving an injustice to be used for the good of the tribe.

“We're turning it into an investment into our own justice system that we can be proud of,” he said. “I mean, what we're going to construct will really serve generations of Cherokees in a system that they're going to be counting on.”

The Cherokee Nation Council will review the proposal on Jan. 30.

