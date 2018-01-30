Key Information

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting provides KGOU with an annual grant and requires KGOU to disclose the following information. A paper copy of any of these reports is available by contacting the KGOU General Manager. These reports can be viewed at the KGOU offices or mailed.

In addition, an annual report required by the Federal Communications Commission is below, as well as other information.

1. Station Staff. A full list of station staff and contact information can be found at this link. You can send regular mail to any staff member at KGOU, 860 Van Vleet Oval, Room 300, Norman, OK 73019. The executive staff of KGOU is:

Dick Pryor

General Manager

325-2222

manager@kgou.org

Patrick Roberts

Chief Engineer

325-1603

engineering@kgou.org

Jim Johnson

Program Director

Weekend Blues Host

325-3110

programming@kgou.org

Jolly Brown

Manager of Development

325-1601

development@kgou.org

Cindy Cottrell

Business Manager

325-0524

business@kgou.org

2. Board of Directors. KGOU is owned by the University of Oklahoma and governed by the Board of Regents of the University of Oklahoma. Information about the Board of Regents can be found here. The Board of Regents include Chair for 2022-23 Frank Keating and 2022-23 Vice Chair Natalie Shirley. Other members are Eric Stevenson, Anita L. Holloway, Rick Nagel, Robert J. Ross and Rick Braught. Chris A. Purcell is the board's executive secretary and vice president for university governance. Joseph Harroz, Jr. is the president of the University of Oklahoma.

3. Open Meetings. By the Oklahoma Open Meetings Act (Sections 301 through 314 of Title 25 of the Oklahoma Statues), all meetings of the Board of Regents of the University of Oklahoma are open to the public. Information on the date, time and location of the meetings is available here. Meeting dates are available here. Meetings notices are first filed with the office of the Oklahoma Secretary of State and can be found here. Search for: Board of Regents of the University of Oklahoma (OU). Final agendas for the meetings are posted no later than 24 hours prior to the meeting are posted here. The agenda will indicate which sections of the meeting may be closed and for what reason. Minutes of past meetings are posted here. If you would like written notice via regular mail of these meetings, please contact the General Manager.

Meetings of the Board of Regents for 2022 are scheduled for the following dates (original dates as filed on December 8, 2021 with the Oklahoma Secretary of State):

March 8-9, 2022 (OU Health Sciences Center)

May 12-13, 2022 (OU Norman Campus)

June 20-21, 2022 (OU Health Sciences Center)

September 14-15, 2022 (Rogers State University/OU-Tulsa)

November 29-30, 2022 (OU Norman Campus)

Meeting notices of the Board of Regents for 2022:

OU Board of Regents Meeting (June 21-22, 2022)

June 21, 2022, at Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents will meet for a Regular Meeting on June 21, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. in the Provost’s Conference Room, OU Health Sciences Center, Robert M. Bird Health Sciences Library, 1105 Stonewall Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK. This is executive session only with no action taken, pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307(B)(4). The agenda can be found at this link. KGOU is not referenced on the agenda.

The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents will meet for a Regular Public Meeting on June 21, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. in the Auditorium, OU Health Sciences Center, Robert M. Bird Health Sciences Library, 1105 Stonewall Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK. The agenda can be found at this link. KGOU is not referenced on the agenda.

June 22, 2022, at Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents will meet for a Regular Meeting on June 22, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. in the Provost’s Conference Room, OU Health Sciences Center, Robert M. Bird Health Sciences Library, 1105 Stonewall Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK. There is executive session only with no action taken, pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307(B)(4). The agenda can be found at this link. KGOU is not referenced on the agenda.

OU Board of Regents Meeting (May 12-13, 2022)

May 12, 2022, at Norman, Oklahoma

The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents will meet for a Regular Meeting on May 12, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. at the University of Oklahoma Memorial Union, Associates Room, 900 Asp Avenue, Norman, OK. This is an executive session with no action taken, pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307(B)(4). The agenda can be found at this link. KGOU is referenced on page 29.0 of the agenda (regarding an estate commitment).

May 13, 2022, at Norman, Oklahoma

The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents will meet for a Regular Meeting on May 13, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. at the University of Oklahoma Memorial Union, Heritage Room, 900 Asp Avenue, Norman, OK. This is an executive session with no action taken, pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307(B)(4). The agenda can be found at this link. KGOU is referenced on page 29.0 of the agenda (regarding an estate commitment).

The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents will meet for a Regular Public Meeting on May 13, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the University of Oklahoma Memorial Union, Scholars Room, 900 Asp Avenue, Norman, OK. The agenda can be found at this link. KGOU is referenced on page 29.0 of the agenda (regarding an estate commitment).

March 9, 2022 at Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents will meet for a Regular Meeting on March 9, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. at the OU Health Sciences Center, Robert M. Bird Library Provost’s Conference Room, 1105 N. Stonewall Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK. This is an organizational meeting executive session with no action taken, pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307(B)(4). The agenda can be found at this link.

The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents will meet for a public Regular Meeting on March 9, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. in the OU Health Sciences Center Auditorium, 1105 Stonewall Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK. The agenda can be found at this link. KGOU is referenced on page 114 (regarding appointment and payment of independent auditors).

For reference, Board of Regents Meeting Notices for 2021 were as follows:

Updated: December 2, 2021 at Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents will meet for a Regular Meeting on December 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the OU Health Sciences Center, Robert M. Bird Library Auditorium and Executive Session in Robert M. Bird Library Provost’s Conference Room, 1105 N. Stonewall Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK. Law school admissions policy change, facility renovations and improvements, nursing and medicine degree program modifications and administrative appointments will be among the agenda items considered. Executive Session pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307(B)(4) may be proposed on the matter of review of Presidents. The agenda can be found at this link. KGOU is referenced on pages 197 and 210 in the Final Agenda.

A public meeting will be held at the OU Health Sciences Center, Robert M. Bird Library Auditorium, 1105 Stonewall Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK on December 2, 2021 at 3:30 p.m.

Updated: December 3, 2021 at Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents will meet for a continuation of Regular Meeting on December 3, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. at the OU Health Sciences Center, Robert M. Bird Library Auditorium and Executive Session in the Robert M. Bird Library Provost’s Conference Room, 1105 N. Stonewall Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK. Pursuant to the Oklahoma Open Meetings Act, the Board of Regents may enter into Executive Session under 25 O.S. § 307(B)(1) on the matter of review of Presidents. No action is expected to be taken. A copy of the agenda can be found at this link. KGOU is referenced on pages 197 and 210 in the Final Agenda.

December 3, 2021 at Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents will meet for a Regular Meeting on December 3, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. at the OU Health Sciences Center, Robert M. Bird Health Sciences Center Library, Provost’s Conference Room, 1105 N. Stonewall Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK. Pursuant to the Oklahoma Open Meetings Act, the Board of Regents may enter into Executive Session under 25 O.S. § 307(B)(1) on the matter of review of Presidents, however, no action is expected to be taken. A copy of the agenda can be found at this link. KGOU is referenced on pages 197 and 210 in the Final Agenda.

December 2, 2021 at Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents will meet for a Regular Meeting on December 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the OU Health Sciences Center, Robert M. Bird Library, Provost’s Conference Room, 1105 N. Stonewall Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK. Law school admissions policy change, facility renovations and improvements, nursing and medicine degree program modifications and administrative appointments will be among the agenda items considered. Executive Session pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307(B)(4) may be proposed on the matter of review of Presidents, however, no action is expected to be taken. The agenda can be found at this link. KGOU is referenced on pages 197 and 210 in the Final Agenda.

A public organizational meeting will be held at the OU Health Sciences Center, Robert M. Bird Library Auditorium, 1105 Stonewall Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK on December 2, 2021 at 3:30 p.m.

September 21, 2021 at Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents will meet for a Regular Meeting on September 21, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. at the OU Health Sciences Center, Robert M. Bird Health Sciences Center Library, Provost’s Conference Room, 1105 N. Stonewall Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK. Pursuant to the Oklahoma Open Meetings Act, the Board of Regents may enter into Executive Session under 25 O.S. § 307(B)(1) on the matter of review of Presidents. The Regents will enter into an Executive Session with no action expected to be taken. A copy of the agenda can be found at this link. KGOU is not referenced in the agenda.

September 20, 2021 at Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents will meet for a Regular Meeting on September 20, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at the OU Health Sciences Center, Robert M. Bird Library Auditorium, 1105 N. Stonewall Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK.. Consideration and potential action concerning new administrative and dean appointments, medical plan carrier selection, research and clinic renovation projects, search committee formations and academic and administrative personnel actions. Executive Session pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307(B)(4) may be proposed on the matter of review of Presidents. The agenda can be found at this link. KGOU is not referenced in the agenda.

July 30, 2021 at Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents will meet for a Special Meeting on July 30, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. at the OU Health Sciences Center, Robert M. Bird Library Auditorium, 1105 N. Stonewall Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK. Discussion, consideration and potential action concerning the University of Oklahoma’s athletics conference membership. Executive Session pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307(B)(4) may be proposed for confidential communications between the Board and its attorney(s) concerning potential claims, where the Board’s attorney has determined disclosure will seriously impair the ability of the Board to process the claim(s) in the public interest as authorized under 25 O.S. § 307(B)(4). The agenda can be found at this link. KGOU is not referenced in the agenda.

June 22, 2021 at Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents will meet for a Special Meeting on June 22, 2021 at the OU Health Sciences Center, Robert M. Bird Health Sciences Center Library, 1105 N. Stonewall Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK. Pursuant to the Oklahoma Open Meetings Act, the Board of Regents may enter into Executive Session under 25 O.S. § 307(B)(1) on the matter of review of Presidents. A Special Executive Session will begin at 8:00 a.m. in the Provost’s Conference Room. No action is expected to be taken. The public Special Meeting will begin at 12:00 p.m. in the Faculty/Staff Atrium. The agenda can be found at at this link. KGOU is not referenced in the agenda.

May 27, 2021 at Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents will meet for a Public Organizational Meeting on May 27, 2021 at the OU Health Sciences Center, Robert M. Bird Health Sciences Center Library, Faculty/Staff Atrium, 1105 N. Stonewall Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK at 2:30 p.m.

May 28, 2021 at Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents will meet for a Regular Meeting on May 28, 2021 at the OU Health Sciences Center, Robert M. Bird Health Sciences Center Library, Provost’s Conference Room, 1105 N. Stonewall Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK at 8:00 a.m. Pursuant to the Oklahoma Open Meetings Act, the Board of Regents may enter into Executive Session under 25 O.S. § 307(B)(1) on the matter of review of Presidents. The Regents will enter into an Executive Session with no action taken. A copy of the agenda can be found at this link. KGOU is not referenced on the agenda.

March 4, 2021 at Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents will meet for an Executive Session on March 4, 2021 at the OU Health Sciences Center, Robert M. Bird Health Sciences Center Library, Provost’s Conference Room, 1105 N. Stonewall Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK at 8:00 a.m. Pursuant to the Oklahoma Open Meetings Act, the Board of Regents may enter into Executive Session under 25 O.S. § 307(B)(1) on the matter of review of Presidents. A copy of the agenda can be found at this link. A virtual option is available at this link.

March 5, 2021 at Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents will meet for an Executive Session on March 5, 2021 at the OU Health Sciences Center, Robert M. Bird Health Sciences Center Library, Provost’s Conference Room, 1105 N. Stonewall Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK at 8:00 a.m. Pursuant to the Oklahoma Open Meetings Act, the Board of Regents may enter into Executive Session under 25 O.S. § 307(B)(1) on the matter of review of Presidents. A copy of the agenda can be found at this link. A virtual option is available at this link.

March 5, 2021 at Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents will meet for a Public Regular Meeting on March 5, 2021, at the OU Health Sciences Center, Faculty/Staff Atrium, 1105 N. Stonewall Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK at 12:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. Pursuant to the Oklahoma Open Meetings Act, the Board of Regents may enter into Executive Session under 25 O.S. § 307(B)(1) on the matter of review of Presidents. KGOU is referenced on page 130 of the agenda. A copy of the agenda can be found at this link. A virtual option is available at this link.

January 28, 2021 at Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents will meet for a Regular Meeting on January 28, 2021 at the OU Health Sciences Center, Robert M. Bird Health Sciences Center Library, 1105 N. Stonewall Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK at 7:45 a.m. Executive session with no action taken. Pursuant to the Oklahoma Open Meetings Act, the Board of Regents may enter into Executive Session under 25 O.S. § 307(B)(1) on the matter of review of Presidents. A copy of the agenda can be found at this link. KGOU is not mentioned in the agenda.

January 28, 2021 at Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents will meet for a Public Regular Meeting on January 28, 2021 at the OU Health Sciences Center, Faculty/Staff Atrium, 1105 N. Stonewall Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK at 4:30 p.m. Pursuant to the Oklahoma Open Meetings Act, the Board of Regents may enter into Executive Session under 25 O.S. § 307(B)(1) on the matter of review of Presidents. A copy of the agenda can be found at this link. KGOU is not mentioned in the agenda.

For reference, Meetings of the Board of Regents for 2021 were scheduled for the following dates (original dates as filed on December 14, 2020 with the Oklahoma Secretary of State):

January 7, 2021 (Robert M. Bird Library, Health Sciences Center, Oklahoma City, OK, 11:00 a.m.)

January 8, 2021 (Robert M. Bird Library, Health Sciences Center, Oklahoma City, OK, 8:00 a.m.)

(Meetings of January 7-8, 2021 were cancelled; notice filed with Oklahoma Secretary of State on January 4, 2021 at 4:59 p.m.)

January 28, 2021 (OU Health Sciences Center Campus, Oklahoma City, OK; Regular meeting (executive session with no action expected) 7:45 a.m., Provost's Conference Room)(notice delivered via press release 1/25/2021)

January 28, 2021 (OU Health Sciences Center Campus, Oklahoma City, OK; Public regular meeting, 4:30 p.m., Faculty/Staff Atrium)(notice delivered via press release 1/25/2021)

March 4, 2021 (University of Oklahoma Norman Campus, Norman, OK; 8:00 a.m.)

March 5, 2021 (University of Oklahoma Norman Campus, Norman, OK; 8:00 a.m.)

May 17, 2021 (Robert M. Bird Library, Health Sciences Center, Oklahoma City, OK, 8:00 a.m.)

May 18, 2021 (Robert M. Bird Library, Health Sciences Center, Oklahoma City, OK, 8:00 a.m.)

September 20, 2021 (Robert M. Bird Library, Health Sciences Center, Oklahoma City, OK, 2:30 p.m.)

September 21, 2021 (Robert M. Bird Library, Health Sciences Center, Oklahoma City, OK, 9:00 a.m.)

October 18, 2021 (University of Oklahoma Norman Campus, Norman, OK, 8:00 a.m.)

October 19, 2021 (University of Oklahoma Norman Campus, Norman OK, 8:00 a.m.)

November 4, 2021 (Robert M. Bird Library, Health Sciences Center, Oklahoma City, OK, 8:00 a.m.)

November 5, 2021 (Robert M. Bird Library, Health Sciences Center, Oklahoma City, OK, 8:00 a.m.)

December 3, 2021

For reference, Board of Regents meeting notices for 2020 were as follows:

November 11, 2020 (virtual only)

The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents will meet for a Regular Meeting (virtual only) on November 11, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Under the amended Open Meetings Act, all participants will attend the meeting virtually. The public may view the meeting at: www.youtube.com/watch?v=PS1AN_I-Ylw.

The OU Board of Regents will consider a number of agenda items, including:



New academic programs

Fiscal Year 2020 audit reports

Academic personnel actions

Pursuant to the Oklahoma Open Meetings Act, the Board of Regents may enter into Executive Session under 25 O.S. § 307(B)(1) on the matter of review of Presidents. A copy of the agenda can be found at this link. KGOU is not mentioned on the agenda.

October 1-2, 2020 at Norman, Oklahoma

The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents will meet for a Regular Meeting at the Robert M. Bird Health Science Library at the OU Health Sciences Center, 1105 N. Stonewall Avenue, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at 8:30 a.m. Pursuant to the Oklahoma Open Meetings Act, the Board of Regents may enter into Executive Session under 25 O.S. § 307(B)(1) on the matter of review of Presidents. A copy of the agenda can be found at this link. A copy of the advisory agenda can be found at this link. KGOU is not referenced in either agenda. The next regular meeting of the OU Board of Regents will be held on January 7-8, 2021.

(Notice posted 9/30/2020 by the University of Oklahoma Board of Regents is below)

The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents’ Meeting Robert M. Bird Library, Health Sciences Center Campus 1105 N. Stonewall, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma October 1-2, 2020

Thursday, October 1, 2020 8:30 a.m. *Executive Session, Provost’s Conference Room Friday, October 2, 2020 8:30 a.m. *Executive Session, Provost’s Conference Room 2:30 p.m. Board of Regents’ Meeting, Faculty/Staff Atrium

Cameron University Items

Rogers State University Items

University of Oklahoma Items

*Executive Session may be proposed under Section 307(B)(1) of the Oklahoma Open Meetings Act to discuss the performance and/or perform an employment evaluation of session speaker.*

July 27, 2020 at Norman, Oklahoma

The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents will meet for a Special Meeting on the Norman Campus at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, MidFirst Bank Stadium Club, 1185 Asp Avenue, Norman, Oklahoma on July 27, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Retreat. Proposed Executive Session. A copy of the agenda can be found at this link. No action will be taken at this meeting.

July 28, 2020 at Norman, Oklahoma

The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents will meet for a Special Meeting on the Norman Campus at Headington Hall, 6th Floor, 100 East Lindsey, Norman, Oklahoma on July 28, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Retreat. Proposed Executive Session. A copy of the agenda can be found at this link. No action will be taken at this meeting.

July 28, 2020 at Norman, Oklahoma

The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents will meet for a Special Meeting on the Norman Campus at Headington Hall, 6th Floor, Room 618, 100 East Lindsey, Norman, Oklahoma on July 28, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. A copy of the University of Oklahoma agenda can be found at this link. KGOU is not referenced on the agenda. The next regular meeting of the OU Board of Regents will be held on September 15-16, 2020.

June 18, 2020 (virtual)

The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents will meet for an Amended Regular Meeting, to be done through virtual means, at 3:00 p.m. on June 18, 2020. This meeting was orginally scheduled for June 23-25, 2020. Expected agenda items include academic and program changes, academic and administrative personnel action, residence hall antimicrobial devices and Fiscal Year 2021 budget. The public may view the virtual meeting at this link. The live link will activate at 3:00 p.m. The agenda will be posted 24 hours prior to the meeting. A copy of the agenda can be found at this link.

May 8, 2020 at Norman, Oklahoma

The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents will meet for a Regular Meeting at the Molly Shi Boren Ballroom on the Norman campus in the Oklahoma Memorial Union, 900 Asp Avenue on May 8, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. The Regents will consider a number of agenda items, including admission modifications, academic program changes, administrative personnel actions and new academic dean appointments. Pursuant to the Oklahoma Open Meetings Act, the Board of Regents may enter into Executive Session under 25 O.S. § 307(B)(1) on the matter of review of Presidents. A copy of the agenda can be found at this link. KGOU is not referenced on the agenda. A livestream of the meeting will be available at http://link.ou.edu/maybor. The next regular meeting of the OU Board of Regents will be held on May 9, 2020.

May 9, 2020 at Norman, Oklahoma

The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents will meet for a Regular Meeting at the Molly Shi Boren Ballroom on the Norman campus in the Oklahoma Memorial Union, 900 Asp Avenue on May 9, 2020 at 8:45 a.m. The meeting will begin and end in open session, but the majority of the discussions will then occur in Executive Session, as allowed by Oklahoma Statute. Pursuant to the Oklahoma Open Meetings Act, the Board of Regents may enter into Executive Session under 25 O.S. § 307(B)(1) on the matter of review of Presidents. A copy of the agenda can be found at this link. KGOU is not referenced on the agenda. A livestream of the meeting will be available at http://link.ou.edu/maybor. The next regular meeting of the OU Board of Regents will be held on June 23-25, 2020.

March 10, 2020 at Norman, Oklahoma

The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents Norman Campus Committee will meet for a Special Meeting at the Bizzell Memorial Library, Room LL118, 401 W. Brooks Street, on the Norman campus on March 10, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Active discussion will be held on the 2020-21 Student Activity Fee Budget – NC, Agenda Item #19, and for information only discussion of Naming Rights in Sarkeys Fitness Center. No final action will be taken by this committee. There may be other Board members in attendance at this meeting in addition to the committee membership. All findings or conclusions of this committee are subject to the approval of the full Board of Regents. A copy of the agenda can be found at this link.

March 10, 2020 at Norman, Oklahoma

The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents will meet for a Special Meeting at the Bizzell Memorial Library, Room 516, 401 W. Brooks Street, on the Norman campus on March 10, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Regents will meet for lunch and a Proposed Executive Session pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307(B)(1) for consideration of the appointment of officers for the Board of Regents, to be selected from members of the Board. A copy of the agenda can be found at this link.

March 10, 2020 at Norman, Oklahoma

The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents Finance & Audit Committee will meet for a Special Meeting at the Bizzell Memorial Library, Room LL118, 401 W. Brooks Street, on the Norman campus on March 10, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. No final action will be taken by this committee. There may be other Board members in attendance at this meeting in addition to the committee membership. All findings or conclusions of this committee are subject to the approval of the full Board of Regents. A copy of the agenda can be found at this link.

March 10, 2020 at Norman, Oklahoma

The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents Health Sciences Center Committee will meet for a Special Meeting at the Bizzell Memorial Library, Room LL118, 401 W. Brooks Street, on the Norman campus on March 10, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. Active discussion will be held on the HSC Update. No final action will be taken by this committee. There may be other Board members in attendance at this meeting in addition to the committee membership. All findings or conclusions of this committee are subject to the approval of the full Board of Regents. A copy of the agenda can be found at this link.

March 10, 2020 at Norman, Oklahoma

The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents for meet for its Annual Meeting at the Bizzell Memorial Library, Great Reading Room, 401 W. Brooks Street, on the Norman campus on March 10, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. The Regents will consider the agendas for Rogers State University, Cameron University and the University of Oklahoma. KGOU is not referenced on the agenda. A copy of the agenda can be found at this link.

March 11, 2020 at Norman, Oklahoma

The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents will meet for a Special Meeting at the Bizzell Memorial Library, Room 516, 401 W. Brooks Street, on the Norman campus on March 11, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. The agenda consists of a Proposed Executive Session with possible discussion and vote to enter Executive Session pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307(B) for the following discussion purposes:

a. Confidential communications between the Board and its attorney(s) concerning pending research or financial investigation(s) and/or claims, where the Board’s attorney has determined disclosure will seriously impair the ability of the Board to conduct the investigation(s) in the public interest as authorized under 25 O.S. § 307(B)(4);

b. Confidential communications between the Board and its attorney(s) concerning potential claim(s) involving real estate operations, where the Board’s attorney has determined disclosure will seriously impair the ability of the Board to process the claim(s) in the public interest as authorized under 25 O.S. § 307(B)(4);

c. Confidential communications between the Board and its attorney(s) concerning pending personnel claims, where the Board’s attorney has determined disclosure will seriously impair the ability of the Board to conduct the investigation(s) in the public interest as authorized under 25 O.S. § 307(B)(4);

d. Confidential communications between the Board and its attorney(s) concerning pending negligence claims, where the Board’s attorney has determined disclosure will seriously impair the ability of the Board to conduct the investigation(s) in the public interest as authorized under 25 O.S. § 307(B)(4);

e. Routine, periodic review of employment of University President(s) as authorized under 25 O.S. § 307(B)(1).

f. Discussion of assessment of potential vulnerability of governmental facilities as authorized under 25 O.S. § 307(B)(7) and 51 O.S. § 24A.28(A)(2).

g. Discussion of filed litigation against the University, including the following cases and/or claims where the Board’s attorney has determined disclosure will seriously impair the ability of the Board to conduct the investigation(s) in the public interest as authorized under 25 O.S. § 307(B)(4):

1. Provident Oklahoma Education Resources, Inc. v. University, Case No. CJ-2019-1618 in the District Court for Cleveland Count, Oklahoma

2. Franco v. University, 116,876 in the Oklahoma Court of Civil Appeals;

3. Grillot v. University, et al., Case No. CIV-19-241-F in the United States District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma;

4. Hilliard v. Hall, et al., Case No. CJ-2019-685 in the District Court for Cleveland County, Oklahoma;

5. Horton v. University, Case No. CJ-2019-1514 in the District Court for Cleveland County, Oklahoma;

6. Martinez v. HCA Health Services of Oklahoma, Inc., et al., Case No. CJ2017-5354 in the District Court for Oklahoma County, Oklahoma;

7. McGee v. University, Case No. CIV-19-1036-D in the United States District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma;

8. Nero v. Bharucha, et al., Case No. CJ-2016-5047 in the District Court for Oklahoma County, Oklahoma;

9. Rainwater v. University, et al., Case No. CIV-19-0382-R in the United States District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma;

10. Robinson v. Obbrai, et al., Case No. CJ-2018-6331 in the District Court for Oklahoma County, Oklahoma.

A copy of the agenda can be found at this link.

January 29, 2020 at Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents will meet for a Special Meeting at the Robert M. Bird Library, Provost’s Conference Room at the Health Sciences Center Campus in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on January 29, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. The agenda consists of a Proposed Executive Session with possible discussion and vote to enter Executive Session pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307(B)(4) and/or 25 O.S. § 307(B)(1) and confidential communications between the Board and its attorney(s) concerning potential or pending claim(s) including (a) pending research or financial investigation(s) and/or claim(s), (b) potential claim(s) involving real estate operations, (c) pending personnel claims, (d) pending negligence claims, (e) routine, periodic review of the University president(s) as authorized under 25 O.S. § 307(B), and (f) discussion of filed litigation against the University. KGOU is not referenced in the agenda. A copy of the agenda can be found at this link.

January 30, 2020 at Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents Finance & Audit Committee will meet for a Special Meeting at the Robert M. Bird Library, Auditorium, Health Sciences Center on the Oklahoma City campus on January 30, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. No final action will be taken by this committee. There may be other Board members in attendance at this meeting in addition to the committee membership. All findings or conclusions of this committee are subject to the approval of the full Board of Regents. A copy of the agenda can be found at this link.

January 30, 2020 at Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents Norman Campus Committee will meet for a Special Meeting at the Robert M. Bird Library, Auditorium, Health Sciences Center on the Oklahoma City campus on January 30, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. No final action will be taken by this committee. There may be other Board members in attendance at this meeting in addition to the committee membership. All findings or conclusions of this committee are subject to the approval of the full Board of Regents. A copy of the agenda can be found at this link.

January 30, 2020 at Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents Health Sciences Center Committee will meet for a Special Meeting at the Robert M. Bird Library, Auditorium, Health Sciences Center on the Oklahoma City campus on January 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. No final action will be taken by this committee. There may be other Board members in attendance at this meeting in addition to the committee membership. All findings or conclusions of this committee are subject to the approval of the full Board of Regents. A copy of the agenda can be found at this link.

January 30, 2020 at Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents will meet for a Regular Meeting at the Robert M. Bird Library, Health Sciences Center, Oklahoma City Campus in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on January 30, 2020 at 11:30 a.m.

Pursuant to the Oklahoma Open Meetings Act, the Board of Regents may enter into Executive Session under 25 O.S. § 307(B)(1) on the matter of review of Presidents.

A copy of the Agenda can be found at this link. KGOU is not referenced on the agenda. The next regular meeting of the OU Board of Regents will be held on March 10-11, 2020.

For reference, Meetings of the Board of Regents for 2020 were originally scheduled on the following dates.

January 29-30, 2020

March 10-11, 2020

May 7-8, 2020 (cancelled)

May 8-9, 2020 (rescheduled)

June 23-25, 2020 (cancelled)

June 18, 2020 (amended and recheduled from June 23-25, 2020; to be done virtually)

July 27-28, 2020

September 15-16, 2020

October 1-2, 2020 (amended and rescheduled from October 27-28, 2020)

November 11, 2020 (virtual only)

December 1-2, 2020 (cancelled)

January 7-8, 2021

4. Community Advisory Board. By law, KGOU is not required and does not have a community advisory board.

5. Most Recent Audited Financial Statements. The latest audited financial statement (AFS) for fiscal year 2021 is located here. It was posted on December 22, 2021. The AFS report for fiscal year 2020 is here. KGOU's fiscal year 2019 AFS report is here.

6. Annual Financial Reports. These reports are made annually to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. The most recent KGOU CPB Audited Financial Report (AFR), for fiscal year 2021, is located here. It was posted on December 22, 2021. The KGOU CPB AFR for fiscal year 2020 is located here. The CPB AFR for fiscal year 2019 is located here.

7. Local Content and Services Report. This report is made annually to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting each February. The latest Station Activity Survey for fiscal year 2021 was submitted to CPB and posted on February 8, 2022 and can be found here. The report for fiscal year 2020 was submitted to CPB and posted on February 9, 2021 and can be found here.

8. Diversity and Equal Employment Opportunity. KGOU supports equal employment opportunities and works against discrimination in employment. KGOU operates within the principles outlined in the University of Oklahoma’s Office of Equal Opportunity. Go here to read KGOU's latest CPB Diversity Statement which was written in September 2021 and posted on September 15, 2021. The 2020 CPB Diversity Statement (posted September 14, 2020) can be found here .

9. Equal Employment Opportunity Report (EEO). Each year, KGOU prepares an equal opportunity report for the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The latest KGOU FCC EEO report, posted January 21, 2022, is available here: 2022 FCC Equal Employment Opportunity Report. The 2021 FCC EEO Report, posted December 22, 2020, is available here: 2021 Equal Employment Opportunity Report. The previous EEO Report, posted on January 29, 2020, is available here: 2020 Equal Employment Opportunity Report.

10. Ownership Reports. The Federal Communications Commission requires each station to file ownership reports for license renewal. The latest FCC Biennial Ownership Report for KGOU, KROU, KWOU, KOUA and KQOU, filed on October 26, 2021, is located here. It was posted on December 22, 2021. The 2019 Biennial Ownership Report for KGOU, KROU, KWOU, KQOU and KOUA is available here. It was posted on January 3, 2020. On December 1, 2017, the University of Oklahoma received a transmitter license for KQOU, with its tower located near Clinton, Oklahoma. The post-consummation of assignment ownership report for KQOU is available here. It was posted on January 30, 2018.

11. Public File. All commercial and non-commercial broadcast stations are required to maintain an online Public File on the FCC's website effective March 1, 2018. Additionally, broadcast stations are required to post a link to those pages on the station's website. The public files for KGOU, KROU, KOUA, KWOU and KQOU are available here.

12. Donor Privacy. KGOU does not sell, trade, or give its mailing, email, social media, text messaging or phone lists to any outside organization or for any purpose. KGOU does not allow its lists, databases or contacts (including mail, email, social media, phone, text messaging, etc.) to be distributed or used for sales, promotion, trade or in any fashion not directly related to the activities of KGOU and controlled in accordance with its policies, procedures and legal requirements. Although KGOU may receive requests for list-related information or use thereof, KGOU has never participated in any arrangement that might compromise the security of its database information, allow use of its lists and distribution channels for commercial gain, violate the privacy of those persons on the lists, or subject KGOU to legal liability or ethical violation, nor does it intend to do so. Moreover, KGOU will not use its lists, databases, contacts or distribution channels in a manner that creates an actual, potential or perceived conflict of interest.

13. Editorial Integrity. KGOU has adopted a Code of Editorial Integrity guided by the Editorial Integrity for Public Media principles, policies and practices. In addition, KGOU operates in accordance with the NPR Ethics Handbook, the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) Code of Ethics and the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Code of Ethics. Moreover, KGOU does not accept or publish "sponsored posts" or "links" provided by third party vendors, advertisers or commercial content contributors. KGOU corrects substantive errors of fact in reporting when they come to our attention and after sufficient investigation to determine the nature and extent of the possible error. Corrections, modifications, retractions or necessary clarifications in broadcast or online content are to be completed in a timely manner. To alert us to possible substantive errors of fact contact news@kgou.org, programming@kgou.org or manager@kgou.org. If there is a substantive error of fact identified on KGOU social media channels, contact membership@kgou.org.

