KGOU e-Newsletter Archive

KGOU Newsletter Archive
Recent issues:
November 19, 2026
Event Spotlight: The Narnia Reading Marathon
Thanksgiving programming
15 years of StateImpact: Where are they now?
End-of-year giving opportunity: benefit both KGOU and the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma with one donation
November 5, 2026
Event Spotlight: Opening Reception | Raven Halfmoon: Flags of Our Mothers
KGOU and StateImpact Oklahoma win 20 awards at 2026 OK SPJ
Just us for a Capitol Insider Conversation on Nov. 11
15 years of StateImpact: History
How Curious: What’s the deal with Oklahoma’s feral hog population?
October 22, 2026
Event Spotlight: Pioneer Library System Spark a Change Author Talk with Lara Love Hardin
Public Radio Music Day special with Carter Sampson and Kyle Reid on Oct. 28
Attorney general debate rebroadcast on Oct. 25 and 26
New NPR policies on NPR Plus and data privacy
Halloween programming: Spooked and Tonic
October 8, 2026
Event Spotlight: Spooky season
Attend the next Oklahoma Future Forum on data centers
How Curious: What were Oklahoma’s Abernathy Boys’ great adventures?
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly is stepping down
The best submissions for the Student Podcast Challenge
September 24, 2026
Event Spotlight: Fall events
Meet Keith Merckx, KGOU's All Things Considered host
Lizzy McAlpine tour and presale code
Extended fall fundraiser deadline
Meet our fall semester students
September 10, 2026
Event Spotlight: Come From Away by Lyric Theatre
Fall fundraising challenge: reach 250 sustainers for $25,000
New KGOU t-shirt designed by Tony Thunder
Special programs honoring the 25th anniversary of 9/11
How Curious: How did one Oklahoma family help 250 Vietnamese refugees to start over after the fall of Saigon?
August 20, 2026
Event Spotlight: Rock the Vine Grape Stomp
NPR Senior Podcast Challenge
Download the iBuy app by August 31 for a chance to win Pepe Delgados gift certificates!
Best new books for the dog days of summer
Labor Day programming: Summer Breeze and Jazz in June
August 6, 2026
Event Spotlight: Selfish Art
Exclusive Buddy Guy interview
How Curious: How did a Route 66 lunch fiasco turn into an Oklahoma franchised food sensation?
2026 Oklahoma elections news tab
Sunday Radio Matinee August Music Marathon
July 23, 2026
Event Spotlight: Red Earth Festival
One year anniversary of federal funding loss
Tropospheric ducting
Top fiction reads of 2026 so far
How to make your small space look bigger
July 2, 2026
Event Spotlight: Woodyfest
How Curious: Who was once known as the Good Angel of Oklahoma?
KGOU is seeking an afternoon news host
KGOU is moving its backup transmitter
Meet student employee Sophie Diment
June 18, 2026
Event Spotlight: Fourth of July events
StateImpact Oklahoma's Jillian Taylor and The Frontier's Ari Fife won second place in the News Story category of the Oklahoma Press Association’s 2025 Better Newspaper Contest
Meet Jack Walters, KGOU's summer Inasmuch Fellow
Cherry-centric summer recipes
June 4, 2026
Event Spotlight: deadCenter Film Festival
ATC host Deborah Shaar leaves KGOU
New programs: Health Wanted and Open to Debate
Capitol Insider Conversation: June 9
How Curious: How come a Hollywood stunt pilot acquired 475 Oklahoma airplanes in a day?
May 21, 2026
Event Spotlight: Formless Matter and Its Devastating Gestures Opening Reception
You Bet Your Garden final episode: May 29
New "This Week in the Blues" segment
The new KGOU Radio Endowed Fund
NPR trims jobs in newsroom overhaul
May 7, 2026
Event Spotlight: Boley Rodeo Day
iBuy app launch! Support KGOU and local businesses
How Curious: What goes down at the Medieval Fair of Norman?
Tickets to David Sedaris in October!
Buy a bag of our new Public Radio Active coffee blend at Yellow Dog Coffee Company!
April 16, 2026
Event Spotlight: The Great Gatsby reading marathon
KGOU donor appreciation day on May 2
KGOU accepts three 2025 OAB awards
Sunday Radio Matinees: Our Common Nature and Across the Tracks: A Route 66 Story
Tonic's Michael Jackson special
April 2, 2026
Event Spotlight: Medieval Fair
Executive order defunding NPR, PBS blocked
You Bet Your Garden ends production
All Songs Considered wins best music podcast of the year
Spring fundraiser update
March 19, 2026
Event Spotlight: Tulip Festival
New thank-you gift: limited edition coffee mug designed by Denise Duong
Oklahoma Future Forum on education on March 23
Bill Kurtis of Wait, Wait... Don't Tell Me! retires
March 5, 2026
Event Spotlight: Swing the Blues Workshop
Upcoming Future Forum on education March 23
Photos of the Coleman Theatre Beautiful
Tonic's 200th episode
Anticipated spring movies
February 19, 2026
Event Spotlight: Oscar-nominated Short Films at OKCMOA
KGOU wins Best of Show from Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters for 2025 Metro Radio Division
StateImpact reporter Jillian Taylor awarded SHERF fellowship
Delegation from U.S. German Embassy visit KGOU
February 5, 2026
Event Spotlight: OKC Ballet's Romeo and Juliet
Logan Layden and Hannah France receive Journalist Stipend Awards from Oklahoma Media Center
Upcoming Capitol Insider event on Feb. 26
StateImpact Oklahoma roundtable previews 2026 legislative session
Retro Cocktail Hour's 30th anniversary party
January 22, 2026
Event Spotlight: Chocolate Decadence 2026
Jim Johnson receives Governor's Arts Award
How Curious: What goes on at WildCare Oklahoma?
Tiny Desk Contest opens
NPR's most anticipated books of January 2026
January 8, 2026
Event Spotlight: Afrique in Cirque
Terry Gross celebrates 50 years of Fresh Air
Capitol Insider's top 10 stories of 2025
How Curious retrospective Sunday Radio Matinee
Consider sitting with a question in 2026
December 18, 2025
Event Spotlight: Ponyboy NYE
KGOU's 2025 Year in Review
Special holiday programming
StateImpact Oklahoma roundtable for 2026
NPR's top cookbooks of 2025
Freakonomics series on Handel's Messiah
December 4, 2025
Event Spotlight: Winter Solstice at FAM
Jim Johnson wins Oklahoma Arts Council award
Audio available for Sunday Radio Matinee features
Year-end giving reminders
NPR book recommendations
Tiny Desk awards and nominations
November 20, 2025
Event Spotlight: RepFest 2025
KGOU's calendar-year-end fundraiser begins
How Curious: Why were Oklahoma Citians subjected to multiple sonic booms daily for months in 1964?
Upcoming special programs: Tonic's sci-fi show, Turkey Confidential
Upcoming Sunday Radio Matinee features: Oklahoma Future Forum on Medicaid cuts, Clara Luper National Sit-In Plaza Dedication ceremony
November 6, 2025
Event Spotlight: Ditty Bops — Life After Service, in Song & Story
Take the KGOU program survey
Clara Luper National Sit-In Plaza story
Update on KGOU's financial health
Roasted vegetable recipes for Thanksgiving
October 23, 2025
Event Spotlight: Dies Irae by Canterbury Voices
Oklahoma Future Forum: Medicaid Cuts on Nov. 18
Sign up for text updates from KGOU
How Curious: Why is Guthrie's Stone Lion Inn considered Oklahoma's most haunted property?
Become a KGOU Community Connector
October 9, 2025
Event Spotlight: Dracula by Oklahoma City Ballet
New KGOU Business Backer Memberships
Recipes from gravestones
50 years of Rocky Horror Picture Show
Testimonial from Xander Thomas
September 25, 2025
Event Spotlight: The Outsiders Reading Marathon at Full Circle Bookstore
KGOU wins big at SPJ Awards, including five for first place
KGOU works with students in practicum, part-time employment and outreach
How Curious: How did an Italian palace come to be on the Oklahoma plains?
Announcing season six of Tonic: The Funky Groove Show!
September 4, 2025
Event Spotlight: Seth Walker at the Blue Door
Listen to KGOU's Oklahoma Future Forum on climate and weather research
Congratulations to StateImpact Oklahoma's Beth Wallis
Mary Louise Kelly has a new podcast
NPR founding mother Susan Stamberg retires
August 21, 2025
Event Spotlight: Time Travelers Vintage Expo
How Curious: Why is Oklahoma transporting tens of thousands of adoptable animals out of state?
Labor Day showcase: Summer Breeze and Jazz In June
Oklahoma composer featured on NPR
August 7, 2025
KGOU is changing up the program schedule
Rescission Relief fundraising update
Oklahoma Future Forum: Funding Cuts to Weather Services
Goodbye from Zorba Paster
July 24, 2025
Event Spotlight: Lost Dymension Fantasy Fest and CostumeAcon
Win a trip to Tiny Desk!
Rescission Relief Fundraiser update
To the Best of Our Knowledge ends production
Wasps vs. beetles — StateImpact Oklahoma story
July 10, 2025
Event Spotlight: She Kills Monsters at Carpenter Square Theatre
Zorba Paster On Your Health ends production
Capitol Insider videos on YouTube
Summer essentials: books, recipes and play
June 19, 2025
Event Spotlight: John Fullbright at Summer Breeze
How Curious: A special behind-the-scenes episode
KGOU Readers Club: Brothers by Vincent Orza
Why Thunder fans are the best
Stories from Climate Solutions Week
June 5, 2025
Event Spotlight: Juneteenth on the East
Exclusive Paula Poundstone interview
KGOU hires students for summer and fall
How Curious: What is the Prairie House and how did it become part of the Oklahoma landscape?
May 15, 2025
Event Spotlight: Calderón Dance Festival
Tiny Desk Contest winner: Ruby Ibarra
Listen to the Oklahoma Future Forum: Homelessness panel
Jazz in June and Summer Breeze broadcasts
KGOU program survey
May 1, 2025
Event spotlight: Steamroller Print Festival
KGOU Night at the Sound Bar with StateImpact Oklahoma reporter Jillian Taylor on May 7
How Curious: How come the parking meter was invented in Oklahoma?
KGOU Readers Club: Odyssey Moscow: One American’s Journey From Russia Optimist to Prisoner of the State
April 17, 2025
Welcome to our new Radio Active newsletter!
Event spotlight: Norman Music Fest
Oklahoma Future Forum: Homelessness panel on May 1
Use KGOU's community calendar to promote your event!
April 3, 2025
Check out our new Public Radio Active t-shirt!
How Curious was featured in NPR's All Things Considered!
OKC Bombing 30th Anniversary programming
Upcoming events: Oklahoma Future Forum: Homelessness and Oklahoma History Center Iman screening
March 20, 2025
Become Public Radio Active with a donation for our Spring On-Air Fundraiser!
Tonic introduces Funk Nites at the Sound Bar every fourth Thursday
How Curious: Why is Oklahoma such a challenging place to live for seasonal allergy sufferers?
KGOU Readers Club: Low April Sun by Constance Squires
March 6, 2025
Today is Protect My Public Media Day!
Oklahoma Future Forum: Homelessness panel events
A decade of Reveal
Sunday Radio Matinee: Women's History Month 2025
Marc Broussard ticket giveaway!
February 20, 2025
Stream the Oklahoma Future Forum: Education panel event
KGOU podcasts now available for streaming across platforms
How Curious: What Oklahoma City institution has over 1500 strings attached?
KGOU Readers Club: Redface: Race, Performance and Indigeneity
February 6, 2025
Sign up for the Protect My Public Media newsletter
On the Scene now available on podcast platforms
Tonic gets picked up by a coastal station
Watch the Oklahoman Tiny Desk submissions
January 23, 2025
Future of Oklahoma: Education panel event on Feb. 6 (renamed Oklahoma Future Forum)
Best NPR Tiny Desk 2024 submissions at the Sound Bar
How Curious: How did two African American property developers become groundbreaking in Oklahoma City and far beyond?
KGOU Readers Club: Rare Encounter (encore)
January 9, 2025
How Curious podcast wins Oklahoma History Center award
Season of Giving update
KGOU begins Poynter training this week
Sunday Radio Matinee: The Life & Legacy of Former President Jimmy Carter
December 5, 2024
KGOU and Home Creations volunteered at RFBO for a Season of Giving
12 novel recommendations from NPR
50 best albums of 2024
KGOU is now on Bluesky in addition to Facebook, Instagram, and X
November 21, 2024
Chloe Bennett-Steele begins environmental reporting for StateImpact
KGOU partners with Home Creations and Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma
Special programming for Thanksgiving
How Curious: Was the shopping cart invented in Oklahoma?
November 7, 2024
Upcoming NPR coverage: Seeking Common Ground
KGOU wins 13 SPJ awards
StateImpact reporter Jillian Taylor selected for national fellowship
KGOU to participate in Poynter Institute digital strategy program
October 24, 2024
On the Scene event at the Sound Bar
Live election coverage on KGOU
National Estate Planning Week
How Curious: What OKC institution began as a collection of roadkill?
October 10, 2024
Public Radio Music Day special: Dinah Washington Centennial
New StateImpact reporter: Chloe Bennett
NPR's Stress Less course
Donate your vehicle during Cartober
September 19, 2024
How Curious returns Sept. 24
KGOU Readers Club: The Bone Picker
How to show your friends you love them
Environmentally friendly recipes
September 5, 2024
NPR begins swing state coverage
KGOU Fall pledge drive
Climate Solutions Week: The Future of Food
NPR in negotiation to air presidential debate
August 22, 2024
How Curious season premiere event
Subscribe to the NPR+ Podcast bundle
Special Labor Day music programming
Under Ash: The History of Maui as the Sunday Radio Matinee
August 8, 2024
Special Democratic National Convention coverage
New staff member joins KGOU's development team
BBC's The Forum explores the history of mountaineering
3 recipes to help you relish tomato season
July 25, 2024
Limited podcast series from Embedded: Tested
Join us at The SoundBar for 'Summer Anthems'
KGOU Readers Club: 100 Things to Do in Oklahoma City Before You Die
New Arts segment: On the Scene with Brett Fieldcamp
July 11, 2024
NPR Special Coverage: RNC and DNC
KGOU Fundraising update: At fiscal year-end
Watch NPR Tiny Desk Contest's 'Top Shelf' entries
Recipes: Not the same old summer salads
June 20, 2024
Embedded Podcast explores a state Supermajority
BBC's Witness History examines origin of Pride Month
NPR's summer entertainment guides: books, TV, movies
KGOU Readers Club: Tinkertown reminisces about growing up in Midwest City
June 6, 2024
'We, the Voters' series wraps up; Oklahoma primary election coverage
'Jazz In June' live music festival brings artists to the park
BBC reports 'Shadow War: China and the West'
NPR's Tiny Desk celebrates Black Music Month
May 23, 2024
Gathering at The SoundBar features music from 'Jazz In June' festival
KGOU Readers Club: Here Today tells Oklahoma history through ghost towns
NPR's book critics look forward to new releases
New NPR podcast: Road to Rickwood
May 9, 2024
'We, the Voters' series tackles the topic of reproductive rights
Trust in news project wraps up
NPR's 'Wild Card' podcast asks life's big questions
NPR College Podcast Challenge has a winner
April 25, 2024
NPR Election Series: 'We, the Voters' looks at immigration
Spring fundraising update: Public Media Giving Days
NPR Public Editor weighs in on claims of bias
KGOU music shows featured at The Soundbar
April 11, 2024
NPR election series: We, the Voters - The Left. The Right. The Disillusioned.
Spring fundraising update: Standing up to headwinds
Here & Now series: Reverse Course
NPR Investigations' Historical Markers: Off the Mark
March 21, 2024
Special Coverage: Solar eclipse on April 8
Spring fundraising: A season for growing
KGOU Readers Club: American Eclipse by David Baron
NPR Series: The Science of Siblings
March 7, 2024
NPR Special Coverage: State of the Union Address
KGOU professional and student staff win awards
Trust in news tour heads to Woodward
NPR's Tiny Desk Contest for 2024 goes to the judges
February 22, 2024
Trust in news tour begins in Chickasha
KGOU's annual financial audit shows strengths and challenges
NPR 2024 Election Coverage: Super Tuesday primaries
Public media bookshelf: Sarah McCammon's The EXvangelicals
February 8, 2024
NPR Public Editor: Journalists outline their reporting priorities for 2024
NPR 'founding mother,' Linda Wertheimer retires
NPR Student Podcast Challenge opens, now including 4th graders
February programming focus: Black history
January 25, 2024
KGOU special coverage: The State of the State Address
Lionel Ramos to cover the Oklahoma Capitol for public stations
NPR's new CEO faces challenging times
KGOU Readers Club: Midwest Hymns
January 11, 2024
NPR 2024 Election Coverage: Iowa caucuses
Year-end fundraising update: Goal exceeded!
The Capitol Steps are reborn... as the Capitol Fools
NPR Special Series: Body Electric
December 21, 2023
NPR Series: How does climate change make us feel?
BBC correspondents look ahead to elections and more in 2024
Heads up: A new Tiny Desk Contest for 2024
Kathy Gunst's simple food gifts to give
December 7, 2023
Upcoming NPR News series: 'China, post-COVID'
Year-end fundraising update: Beyond the halfway point!
KGOU Special Programs for the holidays
Holiday gift guides: NPR's 'best' lists
November 21, 2023
Livestream event with Ira Glass and Neil Patrick Harris - Date confirmed
Year-end fundraising campaign is underway
NPR editors pick 'Books We Love'
A holiday tradition: Turkey Confidential
November 9, 2023
NPR Series: To build or not to build in risky places
A new benefit for KGOU sustainers: NPR+
NPR Public Editor: Listeners have a lot to say about war coverage
Plan a Thanksgiving menu with The Splendid Table
October 26, 2023
'State of Ukraine' podcast expands to 'State of the World'
KGOU Readers Club: Killing the Negative
Sunday Radio Matinee: A Halloween Happening
Get ready for StoryCorps' Great Thanksgiving Listen
October 12, 2023
Radio Diaries series: The Unmarked Graveyard
KGOU and StateImpact combine to win 22 SPJ awards
Special music for Public Radio Music Day Oct. 25
NPR's College Podcast Challenge is open for entries
September 28, 2023
NPR Series: Climate Solutions
NPR to search for next CEO
Founder of Tiny Desk Concerts to leave NPR
Tonic: The Funky Groove Show begins fourth season
September 14, 2023
StateImpact team welcomes Jillian Taylor
KGOU begins participation in NPR+ podcast bundle
KGOU Readers Club: Clara Luper's 'Behold the Walls'
How Curious: New season features Oklahoma 'critters'
August 24, 2023
NPR names veteran journalism executives to lead News division
NPR and local stations win national Edward R. Murrow Awards
APM Reports - Sold A Story: How teaching kids to read went so wrong
Holiday weekend programming: Live From Cain's marathon
August 10, 2023
Nina Totenberg to be inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame
Fundraising update: Vehicle donations fuel KGOU programs
StoryCorps: Stories to start the school year
NPR licenses international version of Tiny Desk Concerts in South Korea
July 27, 2023
NPR plans for special coverage of possible indictments
Public media's federal funding is targeted again
KGOU Readers Club discusses Going Back to T-Town: The Ernie Fields Territory Big Band
NPR series: Hip-hop turns 50
July 13, 2023
Marketplace Morning Report highlights video game industry
Welcome a new StateImpact Oklahoma reporter
19 books NPR critics are excited for this summer
Freshen up your summer menu with 3 salad recipes
June 22, 2023
Live From Cain's returns as a weekly summer series
'Reverse Course': A Here & Now climate series
Science Friday's 'Cephalopod Week' celebrates ocean invertebrates
Test your knowledge with the weekly NPR news quiz
June 8, 2023
Jazz Night in America host Christian McBride performs at Norman's 'Jazz in June' Festival
KGOU Fundraising update: End of Fiscal Year
NPR's Wade Goodwyn dies at 63
BBC Witness History: Pride Month
May 25, 2023
KGOU Readers Club: Fatherland by Burkhard Bilger
How Curious: How an Oklahoma music promoter took country artists to the USSR
New animations mark StoryCorps's 20th anniversary
KGOU Sunday Radio Matinee: 'We've Never Been the Same: A War Story'
May 11, 2023
Here & Now reports from the border on the end of Title 42
Get ready for more 'How Curious' stories
NPR News series: Living Better
NPR series: Weekly Dose of Wonder
April 27, 2023
Reporting on teacher shortages and pay with a local and national focus
Spring Fundraising Update: Matching Monday success!
KGOU Readers Club: Cherokee Civil Warrior
Tonya Mosley joins Fresh Air as co-host
April 6, 2023
KGOU welcomes new afternoon host
NPR News Series: Kindergarten in Ukraine
BBC Documentary: The Climate Question
New podcast from Science Friday: Universe of Art
March 23, 2023
NPR's Sylvia Poggioli reports, "It's time to hang up my headphones."
NPR's Embedded podcast Taking Cover looks at friendly fire in Iraq War
Capitol Insider: Oklahoma Senate to examine economic development hurdles
NPR reduction-in-force results in layoffs this week
March 9, 2023
Michel Martin moves from Weekend All Things Considered to Morning Edition
KGOU Readers Club: Union Pacific Railroad Heritage
Tonic: The Funky Groove Show celebrates video games
Pop Culture Happy Hour: Oscars Special
February 23, 2023
Here & Now series: Water in the West
How Curious: Join us at the scene of the story
NPR Special Report: Russia's War in Ukraine One Year On
NPR Public Editor: Rerunning the news
February 9, 2023
KGOU Norman transmitter roof repair now completed
How Curious: Meet us at the scene of the story
NPR's Rachel Martin gets a new assignment
Valentine's Day sweets for your sweetie—or yourself
January 26, 2023
Special coverage: State of the Union address
KGOU annual financial audit completed
Live From Cain's: All-new show
Tonic: The Funky Groove Show goes full superhero
January 12, 2023
Year-end fundraising update: Over the top!
KGOU Readers Club: 'A Promise Kept'
A Salute to Dr. King: The Struggle for Democracy and the Vote
2023 Tiny Desk Contest: Get your videos ready
December 22, 2022
Save the date: 'How Curious' season launch party January 19
Morning Edition series: Banned books
Coming for Spring 2023: Student Podcast Challenge
Life Kit podcast to launch 'Resolution Planner' for 2023
December 8, 2022
NPR Investigations looks at case of alleged war crime
StateImpact Oklahoma looks at cities' flood readiness
KGOU Sunday Radio Matinee: Hanukkah Lights 2022
NPR Music's 'best of' lists for 2022
November 22, 2022
NPR to open new bureau in Ukraine
Year-end fundraising campaign begins on Giving Tuesday
Tonic: The Funky Groove Show plays Beatles' tunes
Books We Love returns for 2022 with 400+ recommendations
November 10, 2022
NPR series: Climate migration and the rise of the right
Community challenge highlights hunger in Oklahoma
100 Years of the BBC
Limited-run podcast: The Last Cup/La Ultima Copa
October 27, 2022
2022 Election plan: Tally the vote with KGOU
KGOU and StateImpact Oklahoma bring home SPJ Awards
VIP station visitor: NPR CEO John Lansing
As the cold creeps in, try these gourd-geous winter squash recipes
October 13, 2022
Planning for coverage of the general election
Oct. 26 is Public Radio Music Day
KGOU Readers Club: Sooner Saucers
Simplify holiday baking with sheet pan recipes
September 29, 2022
Here & Now series looks at upcoming SCOTUS term
Fall fundraising update: Strong start to a new fiscal year
NPR foreign correspondents move assignments
New co-host joins Here & Now in October
September 8, 2022
Sound archivist preserves KGOU's history for public media archive
Tonic: The Funky Groove Show: Season 3 kickoff and listening party!
Next KGOU Readers Club: A listener selection
Jazz Night in America announces first class of 'Youngbloods'
August 25, 2022
KGOU and Oklahoma Watch launch listening tour
New thank-you gift: Public Radio Nerd bag
Next KGOU Readers Club: The Oklahoma State Capitol
Music specials to air Labor Day weekend
August 11, 2022
News & Brews tonight: Talking turnpikes and the environment
How Science Friday recruited more brains for science
Weekend Edition Sunday: Civil Rights Generation
Sunday Radio Matinee: The Emergence of Joni Mitchell
July 28, 2022
Join KGOU to talk about the environmental impact of proposed turnpikes
Welcome our new How Curious host-producer
Morning Edition reports from Afghanistan
Reporting in Ukraine: NPR hosts share their experiences
July 14, 2022
KGOU newscasts now in podcast form
KGOU Readers Club to discuss American Dude Ranch
Survey: What book best represents Oklahoma?
'Lettuce' enjoy 3 summer salad recipes that go beyond the greens
June 23, 2022
To the Best of Our Knowledge joins the KGOU lineup
KGOU Readers Club survey: What's your favorite book about Oklahoma?
Sunday Radio Matinee: Benching the Patriarchy - 50 Years of Title IX
Holiday special programs for the 4th of July weekend
June 9, 2022
Special Coverage: Jan. 6 committee hearings
Jazz in June 2022: Concerts in the park!
KGOU Readers Club selection for June: Oklahoma Beer
Summer reading: 50+ Books for 50 States
May 19, 2022
NPR Planning for special coverage of Supreme Court, Congressional hearings in June
Introducing Sound Beat, a new segment heard on KGOU
KGOU Readers Club: May 23 discussion of WWII historical novel
Tiny Desk Contest 2022 has a winner!
May 5, 2022
On Being to cease radio production
StateImpact reports local news to a national audience
Robin Young returns to the mic on Here & Now
Code Switch expands with limited-run podcast series: School Colors
April 21, 2022
Spring fundraising update, plus OU Giving Day wins
KGOU student broadcasters win awards
Next KGOU Readers Club: 1947 Woodward Tornado
Tiny Desk Contest Top Shelf livestreams favorite submissions
April 7, 2022
Special coverage: one million deaths from COVID-19
Spring Fundraising Update: What have you discovered?
KGOU Readers Club: 1947 Woodward Tornado
Up First podcast turns 5!
March 17, 2022
NPR special coverage plan: Senate confirmation hearings
Awards honor KGOU professionals and students
KGOU Readers Club: Live discussion of 'This Land Is Herland'
Former NPR CEO donates to all local stations
March 3, 2022
NPR News coverage in Ukraine before, during and after invasion
KGOU Readers Club: March selection tells women's history
NPR names new host of Weekend Edition Sunday
New comedy podcast from Wait, Wait...: 'Everyone & Their Mom'
February 17, 2022
Special Coverage: State of the Union Address
Sunday Radio Matinee: BBC's Witness History for Black History Month
Welcome, Student Newscasters
KGOU Readers Club: Are you ready for some football... history?
February 3, 2022
Special Programming: Governor's 'State of the State' Address
New Selection for the KGOU Readers Club
Jad Abumrad is leaving Radiolab
'Tiny Desk Seeks Big Talent' - 2022 Contest Opens
January 20, 2022
StateImpact Oklahoma and The Frontier collaborate to investigate state health lab's move
'Oklahoma Watch: Long Story Short' podcast makes broadcast debut
This week's Live From Cain's: Bobby Rush
Start January on a lighter note with 3 healthy recipes
January 6, 2022
Special Coverage for Jan. 6 Anniversary
Year-end Fundraising Goal Reached
New Saturday Limited Series: Live From Cain's
Leila Fadel Named Morning Edition Co-host