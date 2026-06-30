KGOU e-Newsletter Archive

Recent issues:

November 19, 2026

Event Spotlight: The Narnia Reading Marathon

Thanksgiving programming

15 years of StateImpact: Where are they now?

End-of-year giving opportunity: benefit both KGOU and the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma with one donation

November 5, 2026

Event Spotlight: Opening Reception | Raven Halfmoon: Flags of Our Mothers

KGOU and StateImpact Oklahoma win 20 awards at 2026 OK SPJ

Just us for a Capitol Insider Conversation on Nov. 11

15 years of StateImpact: History

How Curious: What’s the deal with Oklahoma’s feral hog population?

October 22, 2026

Event Spotlight: Pioneer Library System Spark a Change Author Talk with Lara Love Hardin

Public Radio Music Day special with Carter Sampson and Kyle Reid on Oct. 28

Attorney general debate rebroadcast on Oct. 25 and 26

New NPR policies on NPR Plus and data privacy

Halloween programming: Spooked and Tonic

October 8, 2026

Event Spotlight: Spooky season

Attend the next Oklahoma Future Forum on data centers

How Curious: What were Oklahoma’s Abernathy Boys’ great adventures?

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly is stepping down

The best submissions for the Student Podcast Challenge

September 24, 2026

Event Spotlight: Fall events

Meet Keith Merckx, KGOU's All Things Considered host

Lizzy McAlpine tour and presale code

Extended fall fundraiser deadline

Meet our fall semester students

September 10, 2026

Event Spotlight: Come From Away by Lyric Theatre

Fall fundraising challenge: reach 250 sustainers for $25,000

New KGOU t-shirt designed by Tony Thunder

Special programs honoring the 25th anniversary of 9/11

How Curious: How did one Oklahoma family help 250 Vietnamese refugees to start over after the fall of Saigon?

August 20, 2026

Event Spotlight: Rock the Vine Grape Stomp

NPR Senior Podcast Challenge

Download the iBuy app by August 31 for a chance to win Pepe Delgados gift certificates!

Best new books for the dog days of summer

Labor Day programming: Summer Breeze and Jazz in June

August 6, 2026

Event Spotlight: Selfish Art

Exclusive Buddy Guy interview

How Curious: How did a Route 66 lunch fiasco turn into an Oklahoma franchised food sensation?

2026 Oklahoma elections news tab

Sunday Radio Matinee August Music Marathon

July 23, 2026

Event Spotlight: Red Earth Festival

One year anniversary of federal funding loss

Tropospheric ducting

Top fiction reads of 2026 so far

How to make your small space look bigger

July 2, 2026

Event Spotlight: Woodyfest

How Curious: Who was once known as the Good Angel of Oklahoma?

KGOU is seeking an afternoon news host

KGOU is moving its backup transmitter

Meet student employee Sophie Diment

June 18, 2026

Event Spotlight: Fourth of July events

StateImpact Oklahoma's Jillian Taylor and The Frontier's Ari Fife won second place in the News Story category of the Oklahoma Press Association’s 2025 Better Newspaper Contest

Meet Jack Walters, KGOU's summer Inasmuch Fellow

Cherry-centric summer recipes

June 4, 2026

Event Spotlight: deadCenter Film Festival

ATC host Deborah Shaar leaves KGOU

New programs: Health Wanted and Open to Debate

Capitol Insider Conversation: June 9

How Curious: How come a Hollywood stunt pilot acquired 475 Oklahoma airplanes in a day?

May 21, 2026

Event Spotlight: Formless Matter and Its Devastating Gestures Opening Reception

You Bet Your Garden final episode: May 29

New "This Week in the Blues" segment

The new KGOU Radio Endowed Fund

NPR trims jobs in newsroom overhaul

May 7, 2026

Event Spotlight: Boley Rodeo Day

iBuy app launch! Support KGOU and local businesses

How Curious: What goes down at the Medieval Fair of Norman?

Tickets to David Sedaris in October!

Buy a bag of our new Public Radio Active coffee blend at Yellow Dog Coffee Company!

April 16, 2026

Event Spotlight: The Great Gatsby reading marathon

KGOU donor appreciation day on May 2

KGOU accepts three 2025 OAB awards

Sunday Radio Matinees: Our Common Nature and Across the Tracks: A Route 66 Story

Tonic's Michael Jackson special

April 2, 2026

Event Spotlight: Medieval Fair

Executive order defunding NPR, PBS blocked

You Bet Your Garden ends production

All Songs Considered wins best music podcast of the year

Spring fundraiser update

March 19, 2026

Event Spotlight: Tulip Festival

New thank-you gift: limited edition coffee mug designed by Denise Duong

Oklahoma Future Forum on education on March 23

Bill Kurtis of Wait, Wait... Don't Tell Me! retires

March 5, 2026

Event Spotlight: Swing the Blues Workshop

Upcoming Future Forum on education March 23

Photos of the Coleman Theatre Beautiful

Tonic's 200th episode

Anticipated spring movies

February 19, 2026

Event Spotlight: Oscar-nominated Short Films at OKCMOA

KGOU wins Best of Show from Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters for 2025 Metro Radio Division

StateImpact reporter Jillian Taylor awarded SHERF fellowship

Delegation from U.S. German Embassy visit KGOU

February 5, 2026

Event Spotlight: OKC Ballet's Romeo and Juliet

Logan Layden and Hannah France receive Journalist Stipend Awards from Oklahoma Media Center

Upcoming Capitol Insider event on Feb. 26

StateImpact Oklahoma roundtable previews 2026 legislative session

Retro Cocktail Hour's 30th anniversary party

January 22, 2026

Event Spotlight: Chocolate Decadence 2026

Jim Johnson receives Governor's Arts Award

How Curious: What goes on at WildCare Oklahoma?

Tiny Desk Contest opens

NPR's most anticipated books of January 2026

January 8, 2026

Event Spotlight: Afrique in Cirque

Terry Gross celebrates 50 years of Fresh Air

Capitol Insider's top 10 stories of 2025

How Curious retrospective Sunday Radio Matinee

Consider sitting with a question in 2026

December 18, 2025

Event Spotlight: Ponyboy NYE

KGOU's 2025 Year in Review

Special holiday programming

StateImpact Oklahoma roundtable for 2026

NPR's top cookbooks of 2025

Freakonomics series on Handel's Messiah

December 4, 2025

Event Spotlight: Winter Solstice at FAM

Jim Johnson wins Oklahoma Arts Council award

Audio available for Sunday Radio Matinee features

Year-end giving reminders

NPR book recommendations

Tiny Desk awards and nominations

November 20, 2025

Event Spotlight: RepFest 2025

KGOU's calendar-year-end fundraiser begins

How Curious: Why were Oklahoma Citians subjected to multiple sonic booms daily for months in 1964?

Upcoming special programs: Tonic's sci-fi show, Turkey Confidential

Upcoming Sunday Radio Matinee features: Oklahoma Future Forum on Medicaid cuts, Clara Luper National Sit-In Plaza Dedication ceremony

November 6, 2025

Event Spotlight: Ditty Bops — Life After Service, in Song & Story

Take the KGOU program survey

Clara Luper National Sit-In Plaza story

Update on KGOU's financial health

Roasted vegetable recipes for Thanksgiving

October 23, 2025

Event Spotlight: Dies Irae by Canterbury Voices

Oklahoma Future Forum: Medicaid Cuts on Nov. 18

Sign up for text updates from KGOU

How Curious: Why is Guthrie's Stone Lion Inn considered Oklahoma's most haunted property?

Become a KGOU Community Connector

October 9, 2025

Event Spotlight: Dracula by Oklahoma City Ballet

New KGOU Business Backer Memberships

Recipes from gravestones

50 years of Rocky Horror Picture Show

Testimonial from Xander Thomas

September 25, 2025

Event Spotlight: The Outsiders Reading Marathon at Full Circle Bookstore

KGOU wins big at SPJ Awards, including five for first place

KGOU works with students in practicum, part-time employment and outreach

How Curious: How did an Italian palace come to be on the Oklahoma plains?

Announcing season six of Tonic: The Funky Groove Show!

September 4, 2025

Event Spotlight: Seth Walker at the Blue Door

Listen to KGOU's Oklahoma Future Forum on climate and weather research

Congratulations to StateImpact Oklahoma's Beth Wallis

Mary Louise Kelly has a new podcast

NPR founding mother Susan Stamberg retires

August 21, 2025

Event Spotlight: Time Travelers Vintage Expo

How Curious: Why is Oklahoma transporting tens of thousands of adoptable animals out of state?

Labor Day showcase: Summer Breeze and Jazz In June

Oklahoma composer featured on NPR

August 7, 2025

KGOU is changing up the program schedule

Rescission Relief fundraising update

Oklahoma Future Forum: Funding Cuts to Weather Services

Goodbye from Zorba Paster

July 24, 2025

Event Spotlight: Lost Dymension Fantasy Fest and CostumeAcon

Win a trip to Tiny Desk!

Rescission Relief Fundraiser update

To the Best of Our Knowledge ends production

Wasps vs. beetles — StateImpact Oklahoma story

July 10, 2025

Event Spotlight: She Kills Monsters at Carpenter Square Theatre

Zorba Paster On Your Health ends production

Capitol Insider videos on YouTube

Summer essentials: books, recipes and play

June 19, 2025

Event Spotlight: John Fullbright at Summer Breeze

How Curious: A special behind-the-scenes episode

KGOU Readers Club: Brothers by Vincent Orza

Why Thunder fans are the best

Stories from Climate Solutions Week

June 5, 2025

Event Spotlight: Juneteenth on the East

Exclusive Paula Poundstone interview

KGOU hires students for summer and fall

How Curious: What is the Prairie House and how did it become part of the Oklahoma landscape?

May 15, 2025

Event Spotlight: Calderón Dance Festival

Tiny Desk Contest winner: Ruby Ibarra

Listen to the Oklahoma Future Forum: Homelessness panel

Jazz in June and Summer Breeze broadcasts

KGOU program survey

May 1, 2025

Event spotlight: Steamroller Print Festival

KGOU Night at the Sound Bar with StateImpact Oklahoma reporter Jillian Taylor on May 7

How Curious: How come the parking meter was invented in Oklahoma?

KGOU Readers Club: Odyssey Moscow: One American’s Journey From Russia Optimist to Prisoner of the State

April 17, 2025

Welcome to our new Radio Active newsletter!

Event spotlight: Norman Music Fest

Oklahoma Future Forum: Homelessness panel on May 1

Use KGOU's community calendar to promote your event!

April 3, 2025

Check out our new Public Radio Active t-shirt!

How Curious was featured in NPR's All Things Considered!

OKC Bombing 30th Anniversary programming

Upcoming events: Oklahoma Future Forum: Homelessness and Oklahoma History Center Iman screening

March 20, 2025

Become Public Radio Active with a donation for our Spring On-Air Fundraiser!

Tonic introduces Funk Nites at the Sound Bar every fourth Thursday

How Curious: Why is Oklahoma such a challenging place to live for seasonal allergy sufferers?

KGOU Readers Club: Low April Sun by Constance Squires

March 6, 2025

Today is Protect My Public Media Day!

Oklahoma Future Forum: Homelessness panel events

A decade of Reveal

Sunday Radio Matinee: Women's History Month 2025

Marc Broussard ticket giveaway!

February 20, 2025

Stream the Oklahoma Future Forum: Education panel event

KGOU podcasts now available for streaming across platforms

How Curious: What Oklahoma City institution has over 1500 strings attached?

KGOU Readers Club: Redface: Race, Performance and Indigeneity

February 6, 2025

Sign up for the Protect My Public Media newsletter

On the Scene now available on podcast platforms

Tonic gets picked up by a coastal station

Watch the Oklahoman Tiny Desk submissions

January 23, 2025

Future of Oklahoma: Education panel event on Feb. 6 (renamed Oklahoma Future Forum)

Best NPR Tiny Desk 2024 submissions at the Sound Bar

How Curious: How did two African American property developers become groundbreaking in Oklahoma City and far beyond?

KGOU Readers Club: Rare Encounter (encore)

January 9, 2025

How Curious podcast wins Oklahoma History Center award

Season of Giving update

KGOU begins Poynter training this week

Sunday Radio Matinee: The Life & Legacy of Former President Jimmy Carter

December 5, 2024

KGOU and Home Creations volunteered at RFBO for a Season of Giving

12 novel recommendations from NPR

50 best albums of 2024

KGOU is now on Bluesky in addition to Facebook, Instagram, and X

November 21, 2024

Chloe Bennett-Steele begins environmental reporting for StateImpact

KGOU partners with Home Creations and Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma

Special programming for Thanksgiving

How Curious: Was the shopping cart invented in Oklahoma?

November 7, 2024

Upcoming NPR coverage: Seeking Common Ground

KGOU wins 13 SPJ awards

StateImpact reporter Jillian Taylor selected for national fellowship

KGOU to participate in Poynter Institute digital strategy program

October 24, 2024

On the Scene event at the Sound Bar

Live election coverage on KGOU

National Estate Planning Week

How Curious: What OKC institution began as a collection of roadkill?

October 10, 2024

Public Radio Music Day special: Dinah Washington Centennial

New StateImpact reporter: Chloe Bennett

NPR's Stress Less course

Donate your vehicle during Cartober

September 19, 2024

How Curious returns Sept. 24

KGOU Readers Club: The Bone Picker

How to show your friends you love them

Environmentally friendly recipes

September 5, 2024

NPR begins swing state coverage

KGOU Fall pledge drive

Climate Solutions Week: The Future of Food

NPR in negotiation to air presidential debate

August 22, 2024

How Curious season premiere event

Subscribe to the NPR+ Podcast bundle

Special Labor Day music programming

Under Ash: The History of Maui as the Sunday Radio Matinee

August 8, 2024

Special Democratic National Convention coverage

New staff member joins KGOU's development team

BBC's The Forum explores the history of mountaineering

3 recipes to help you relish tomato season

July 25, 2024

Limited podcast series from Embedded: Tested

Join us at The SoundBar for 'Summer Anthems'

KGOU Readers Club: 100 Things to Do in Oklahoma City Before You Die

New Arts segment: On the Scene with Brett Fieldcamp

July 11, 2024

NPR Special Coverage: RNC and DNC

KGOU Fundraising update: At fiscal year-end

Watch NPR Tiny Desk Contest's 'Top Shelf' entries

Recipes: Not the same old summer salads

June 20, 2024

Embedded Podcast explores a state Supermajority

BBC's Witness History examines origin of Pride Month

NPR's summer entertainment guides: books, TV, movies

KGOU Readers Club: Tinkertown reminisces about growing up in Midwest City

June 6, 2024

'We, the Voters' series wraps up; Oklahoma primary election coverage

'Jazz In June' live music festival brings artists to the park

BBC reports 'Shadow War: China and the West'

NPR's Tiny Desk celebrates Black Music Month

May 23, 2024

Gathering at The SoundBar features music from 'Jazz In June' festival

KGOU Readers Club: Here Today tells Oklahoma history through ghost towns

NPR's book critics look forward to new releases

New NPR podcast: Road to Rickwood

May 9, 2024

'We, the Voters' series tackles the topic of reproductive rights

Trust in news project wraps up

NPR's 'Wild Card' podcast asks life's big questions

NPR College Podcast Challenge has a winner

April 25, 2024

NPR Election Series: 'We, the Voters' looks at immigration

Spring fundraising update: Public Media Giving Days

NPR Public Editor weighs in on claims of bias

KGOU music shows featured at The Soundbar

April 11, 2024

NPR election series: We, the Voters - The Left. The Right. The Disillusioned.

Spring fundraising update: Standing up to headwinds

Here & Now series: Reverse Course

NPR Investigations' Historical Markers: Off the Mark

March 21, 2024

Special Coverage: Solar eclipse on April 8

Spring fundraising: A season for growing

KGOU Readers Club: American Eclipse by David Baron

NPR Series: The Science of Siblings

March 7, 2024

NPR Special Coverage: State of the Union Address

KGOU professional and student staff win awards

Trust in news tour heads to Woodward

NPR's Tiny Desk Contest for 2024 goes to the judges

February 22, 2024

Trust in news tour begins in Chickasha

KGOU's annual financial audit shows strengths and challenges

NPR 2024 Election Coverage: Super Tuesday primaries

Public media bookshelf: Sarah McCammon's The EXvangelicals

February 8, 2024

NPR Public Editor: Journalists outline their reporting priorities for 2024

NPR 'founding mother,' Linda Wertheimer retires

NPR Student Podcast Challenge opens, now including 4th graders

February programming focus: Black history

January 25, 2024

KGOU special coverage: The State of the State Address

Lionel Ramos to cover the Oklahoma Capitol for public stations

NPR's new CEO faces challenging times

KGOU Readers Club: Midwest Hymns

January 11, 2024

NPR 2024 Election Coverage: Iowa caucuses

Year-end fundraising update: Goal exceeded!

The Capitol Steps are reborn... as the Capitol Fools

NPR Special Series: Body Electric

December 21, 2023

NPR Series: How does climate change make us feel?

BBC correspondents look ahead to elections and more in 2024

Heads up: A new Tiny Desk Contest for 2024

Kathy Gunst's simple food gifts to give

December 7, 2023

Upcoming NPR News series: 'China, post-COVID'

Year-end fundraising update: Beyond the halfway point!

KGOU Special Programs for the holidays

Holiday gift guides: NPR's 'best' lists

November 21, 2023

Livestream event with Ira Glass and Neil Patrick Harris - Date confirmed

Year-end fundraising campaign is underway

NPR editors pick 'Books We Love'

A holiday tradition: Turkey Confidential

November 9, 2023

NPR Series: To build or not to build in risky places

A new benefit for KGOU sustainers: NPR+

NPR Public Editor: Listeners have a lot to say about war coverage

Plan a Thanksgiving menu with The Splendid Table

October 26, 2023

'State of Ukraine' podcast expands to 'State of the World'

KGOU Readers Club: Killing the Negative

Sunday Radio Matinee: A Halloween Happening

Get ready for StoryCorps' Great Thanksgiving Listen

October 12, 2023

Radio Diaries series: The Unmarked Graveyard

KGOU and StateImpact combine to win 22 SPJ awards

Special music for Public Radio Music Day Oct. 25

NPR's College Podcast Challenge is open for entries

September 28, 2023

NPR Series: Climate Solutions

NPR to search for next CEO

Founder of Tiny Desk Concerts to leave NPR

Tonic: The Funky Groove Show begins fourth season

September 14, 2023

StateImpact team welcomes Jillian Taylor

KGOU begins participation in NPR+ podcast bundle

KGOU Readers Club: Clara Luper's 'Behold the Walls'

How Curious: New season features Oklahoma 'critters'

August 24, 2023

NPR names veteran journalism executives to lead News division

NPR and local stations win national Edward R. Murrow Awards

APM Reports - Sold A Story: How teaching kids to read went so wrong

Holiday weekend programming: Live From Cain's marathon

August 10, 2023

Nina Totenberg to be inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame

Fundraising update: Vehicle donations fuel KGOU programs

StoryCorps: Stories to start the school year

NPR licenses international version of Tiny Desk Concerts in South Korea

July 27, 2023

NPR plans for special coverage of possible indictments

Public media's federal funding is targeted again

KGOU Readers Club discusses Going Back to T-Town: The Ernie Fields Territory Big Band

NPR series: Hip-hop turns 50

July 13, 2023

Marketplace Morning Report highlights video game industry

Welcome a new StateImpact Oklahoma reporter

19 books NPR critics are excited for this summer

Freshen up your summer menu with 3 salad recipes

June 22, 2023

Live From Cain's returns as a weekly summer series

'Reverse Course': A Here & Now climate series

Science Friday's 'Cephalopod Week' celebrates ocean invertebrates

Test your knowledge with the weekly NPR news quiz

June 8, 2023

Jazz Night in America host Christian McBride performs at Norman's 'Jazz in June' Festival

KGOU Fundraising update: End of Fiscal Year

NPR's Wade Goodwyn dies at 63

BBC Witness History: Pride Month

May 25, 2023

KGOU Readers Club: Fatherland by Burkhard Bilger

How Curious: How an Oklahoma music promoter took country artists to the USSR

New animations mark StoryCorps's 20th anniversary

KGOU Sunday Radio Matinee: 'We've Never Been the Same: A War Story'

May 11, 2023

Here & Now reports from the border on the end of Title 42

Get ready for more 'How Curious' stories

NPR News series: Living Better

NPR series: Weekly Dose of Wonder

April 27, 2023

Reporting on teacher shortages and pay with a local and national focus

Spring Fundraising Update: Matching Monday success!

KGOU Readers Club: Cherokee Civil Warrior

Tonya Mosley joins Fresh Air as co-host

April 6, 2023

KGOU welcomes new afternoon host

NPR News Series: Kindergarten in Ukraine

BBC Documentary: The Climate Question

New podcast from Science Friday: Universe of Art

March 23, 2023

NPR's Sylvia Poggioli reports, "It's time to hang up my headphones."

NPR's Embedded podcast Taking Cover looks at friendly fire in Iraq War

Capitol Insider: Oklahoma Senate to examine economic development hurdles

NPR reduction-in-force results in layoffs this week

March 9, 2023

Michel Martin moves from Weekend All Things Considered to Morning Edition

KGOU Readers Club: Union Pacific Railroad Heritage

Tonic: The Funky Groove Show celebrates video games

Pop Culture Happy Hour: Oscars Special

February 23, 2023

Here & Now series: Water in the West

How Curious: Join us at the scene of the story

NPR Special Report: Russia's War in Ukraine One Year On

NPR Public Editor: Rerunning the news

February 9, 2023

KGOU Norman transmitter roof repair now completed

How Curious: Meet us at the scene of the story

NPR's Rachel Martin gets a new assignment

Valentine's Day sweets for your sweetie—or yourself

January 26, 2023

Special coverage: State of the Union address

KGOU annual financial audit completed

Live From Cain's: All-new show

Tonic: The Funky Groove Show goes full superhero

January 12, 2023

Year-end fundraising update: Over the top!

KGOU Readers Club: 'A Promise Kept'

A Salute to Dr. King: The Struggle for Democracy and the Vote

2023 Tiny Desk Contest: Get your videos ready

December 22, 2022

Save the date: 'How Curious' season launch party January 19

Morning Edition series: Banned books

Coming for Spring 2023: Student Podcast Challenge

Life Kit podcast to launch 'Resolution Planner' for 2023

December 8, 2022

NPR Investigations looks at case of alleged war crime

StateImpact Oklahoma looks at cities' flood readiness

KGOU Sunday Radio Matinee: Hanukkah Lights 2022

NPR Music's 'best of' lists for 2022

November 22, 2022

NPR to open new bureau in Ukraine

Year-end fundraising campaign begins on Giving Tuesday

Tonic: The Funky Groove Show plays Beatles' tunes

Books We Love returns for 2022 with 400+ recommendations

November 10, 2022

NPR series: Climate migration and the rise of the right

Community challenge highlights hunger in Oklahoma

100 Years of the BBC

Limited-run podcast: The Last Cup/La Ultima Copa

October 27, 2022

2022 Election plan: Tally the vote with KGOU

KGOU and StateImpact Oklahoma bring home SPJ Awards

VIP station visitor: NPR CEO John Lansing

As the cold creeps in, try these gourd-geous winter squash recipes

October 13, 2022

Planning for coverage of the general election

Oct. 26 is Public Radio Music Day

KGOU Readers Club: Sooner Saucers

Simplify holiday baking with sheet pan recipes

September 29, 2022

Here & Now series looks at upcoming SCOTUS term

Fall fundraising update: Strong start to a new fiscal year

NPR foreign correspondents move assignments

New co-host joins Here & Now in October

September 8, 2022

Sound archivist preserves KGOU's history for public media archive

Tonic: The Funky Groove Show: Season 3 kickoff and listening party!

Next KGOU Readers Club: A listener selection

Jazz Night in America announces first class of 'Youngbloods'

August 25, 2022

KGOU and Oklahoma Watch launch listening tour

New thank-you gift: Public Radio Nerd bag

Next KGOU Readers Club: The Oklahoma State Capitol

Music specials to air Labor Day weekend

August 11, 2022

News & Brews tonight: Talking turnpikes and the environment

How Science Friday recruited more brains for science

Weekend Edition Sunday: Civil Rights Generation

Sunday Radio Matinee: The Emergence of Joni Mitchell

July 28, 2022

Join KGOU to talk about the environmental impact of proposed turnpikes

Welcome our new How Curious host-producer

Morning Edition reports from Afghanistan

Reporting in Ukraine: NPR hosts share their experiences

July 14, 2022

KGOU newscasts now in podcast form

KGOU Readers Club to discuss American Dude Ranch

Survey: What book best represents Oklahoma?

'Lettuce' enjoy 3 summer salad recipes that go beyond the greens

June 23, 2022

To the Best of Our Knowledge joins the KGOU lineup

KGOU Readers Club survey: What's your favorite book about Oklahoma?

Sunday Radio Matinee: Benching the Patriarchy - 50 Years of Title IX

Holiday special programs for the 4th of July weekend

June 9, 2022

Special Coverage: Jan. 6 committee hearings

Jazz in June 2022: Concerts in the park!

KGOU Readers Club selection for June: Oklahoma Beer

Summer reading: 50+ Books for 50 States

May 19, 2022

NPR Planning for special coverage of Supreme Court, Congressional hearings in June

Introducing Sound Beat, a new segment heard on KGOU

KGOU Readers Club: May 23 discussion of WWII historical novel

Tiny Desk Contest 2022 has a winner!

May 5, 2022

On Being to cease radio production

StateImpact reports local news to a national audience

Robin Young returns to the mic on Here & Now

Code Switch expands with limited-run podcast series: School Colors

April 21, 2022

Spring fundraising update, plus OU Giving Day wins

KGOU student broadcasters win awards

Next KGOU Readers Club: 1947 Woodward Tornado

Tiny Desk Contest Top Shelf livestreams favorite submissions

April 7, 2022

Special coverage: one million deaths from COVID-19

Spring Fundraising Update: What have you discovered?

KGOU Readers Club: 1947 Woodward Tornado

Up First podcast turns 5!

March 17, 2022

NPR special coverage plan: Senate confirmation hearings

Awards honor KGOU professionals and students

KGOU Readers Club: Live discussion of 'This Land Is Herland'

Former NPR CEO donates to all local stations

March 3, 2022

NPR News coverage in Ukraine before, during and after invasion

KGOU Readers Club: March selection tells women's history

NPR names new host of Weekend Edition Sunday

New comedy podcast from Wait, Wait...: 'Everyone & Their Mom'

February 17, 2022

Special Coverage: State of the Union Address

Sunday Radio Matinee: BBC's Witness History for Black History Month

Welcome, Student Newscasters

KGOU Readers Club: Are you ready for some football... history?

February 3, 2022

Special Programming: Governor's 'State of the State' Address

New Selection for the KGOU Readers Club

Jad Abumrad is leaving Radiolab

'Tiny Desk Seeks Big Talent' - 2022 Contest Opens

January 20, 2022

StateImpact Oklahoma and The Frontier collaborate to investigate state health lab's move

'Oklahoma Watch: Long Story Short' podcast makes broadcast debut

This week's Live From Cain's: Bobby Rush

Start January on a lighter note with 3 healthy recipes

January 6, 2022

Special Coverage for Jan. 6 Anniversary

Year-end Fundraising Goal Reached

New Saturday Limited Series: Live From Cain's

Leila Fadel Named Morning Edition Co-host

