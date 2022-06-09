KGOU e-Newsletter Archive

June 9, 2022

In this issue:

Special Coverage: Jan. 6 committee hearings

Jazz in June 2022: Concerts in the park!

KGOU Readers Club selection for June: Oklahoma Beer

Summer reading: 50+ Books for 50 States

May 19, 2022

NPR Planning for special coverage of Supreme Court, Congressional hearings in June

Introducing Sound Beat, a new segment heard on KGOU

KGOU Readers Club: May 23 discussion of WWII historical novel

Tiny Desk Contest 2022 has a winner!

May 5, 2022

On Being to cease radio production

StateImpact reports local news to a national audience

Robin Young returns to the mic on Here & Now

Code Switch expands with limited-run podcast series: School Colors

April 21, 2022

Spring fundraising update, plus OU Giving Day wins

KGOU student broadcasters win awards

Next KGOU Readers Club: 1947 Woodward Tornado

Tiny Desk Contest Top Shelf livestreams favorite submissions

April 7, 2022

Special coverage: one million deaths from COVID-19

Spring Fundraising Update: What have you discovered?

KGOU Readers Club: 1947 Woodward Tornado

Up First podcast turns 5!

March 17, 2022

NPR special coverage plan: Senate confirmation hearings

Awards honor KGOU professionals and students

KGOU Readers Club: Live discussion of 'This Land Is Herland'

Former NPR CEO donates to all local stations

March 3, 2022

NPR News coverage in Ukraine before, during and after invasion

KGOU Readers Club: March selection tells women's history

NPR names new host of Weekend Edition Sunday

New comedy podcast from Wait, Wait...: 'Everyone & Their Mom'

February 17, 2022

Special Coverage: State of the Union Address

Sunday Radio Matinee: BBC's Witness History for Black History Month

Welcome, Student Newscasters

KGOU Readers Club: Are you ready for some football... history?

February 3, 2022

Special Programming: Governor's 'State of the State' Address

New Selection for the KGOU Readers Club

Jad Abumrad is leaving Radiolab

'Tiny Desk Seeks Big Talent' - 2022 Contest Opens

January 20, 2022

StateImpact Oklahoma and The Frontier collaborate to investigate state health lab's move

'Oklahoma Watch: Long Story Short' podcast makes broadcast debut

This week's Live From Cain's: Bobby Rush

Start January on a lighter note with 3 healthy recipes

January 6, 2022

Special Coverage for Jan. 6 Anniversary

Year-end Fundraising Goal Reached

New Saturday Limited Series: Live From Cain's

Leila Fadel Named Morning Edition Co-host

December 22, 2021

NPR News Coverage of Webb Telescope Launch

Fundraising Update: Give by Dec. 31

New NPR Podcast: The Limits with Jay Williams

KGOU Airs Special Programs Through the Holidays

December 9, 2021

Beth Wallis Joins Our StateImpact Team As Reporter

Sunday Radio Matinee: Two Intelligence Squared Debates

NPR's Holiday Gift Guides for Books and Music

College Podcast Challenge Is Open for Entries

November 18, 2021

NPR News Investigation: CTE Beyond the NFL

Community Partnership Begins with #GivingTuesday

KGOU Hosts Congressional Visit

Special Holiday Program: Turkey Confidential 2021

November 4, 2021

NPR Reports on 2021's 'In Between' Election

KGOU and StateImpact Team Bring In Awards

Three titles to add to the Public Radio bookshelf

Sweet or Savory? Both, says Dorie Greenspan

October 21, 2021

NPR Poll and Series: COVID-19's Impact on Households

Welcome Our New Reporter/Producer

KGOU and StateImpact Reporters Are NextGen Under 30 Honorees

NPR's Guy Raz Launches New Podcast

September 30, 2021

New Shows Debut on KGOU Starting Oct. 2

Join Us Tonight for a 'How Curious' Launch Party

IQ2US Debate: Should We Expand the Supreme Court?

Fat Bear Week Is Here Again!

September 16, 2021

All Things Considered: Infrastructure Will Need To Meet Extreme Challenges

'How Curious' Season Launch: Join Us!

Lulu Garcia-Navarro to Leave Weekend Edition

The Tiny Desk Contest Winner Is...

September 2, 2021

StateImpact Reporter Wins SPJ First Amendment Award

You're Invited: Meet the New Voice of How Curious

IQ2US Debate: Should Congress Spend Trillions to Build Back Better?

Special Programs for Labor Day Weekend

August 19, 2021

Special Coverage: 20th Anniversary of 9/11

KGOU Collaborates For Reporting on Infrastructure

We Say Farewell to StateImpact's Quinton Chandler

In Memorium: Retired KGOU Chief Engineer David White

August 5, 2021

NPR Summer Series: 'Wish You Were Here'

Meet Us On the Patio for Tonic: The Funky Groove Show

NPR Updates Journalism Ethics Policies

4 Recipes That Will Make You Scream For Ice Cream

July 22, 2021

NPR News Series: Big Tech and the Rising Seas

You're Invited: StateImpact Discussion on Infrastructure

Tokyo Olympic Games: Live Blog Coverage

KGOU's 50th Anniversary: What's the Greatest Show Ever?

July 8, 2021

KGOU Podcast 'How Curious' To Return This Fall

NPR Podcast Wins Pulitzer Prize

IQ2US: Can Employers and Schools Require Vaccines?

#NowPlaying: NPR Music Launches New Blog

June 24, 2021

NPR's Ask Me Another To End Production

#KGOU50: Get In Touch

New Co-Host To Join Here & Now

July 4th Special Programs

June 10, 2021

NPR News Series: Where We Come From

In KGOU's 50th Year, Let's Assess and Celebrate

NPR Journalists Win Six Gracie Awards

'Jazz in June' Festival: In-person Again!

May 27, 2021

Morning Edition Adds New Host

KGOU's New Voices - Mid-days and Afternoons

Coverage Plans for Tulsa Massacre Centennial

'We Hold These Truths': How to Be a Citizen

May 6, 2021

KGOU Readers Club Convenes Mondays in May

'Bon Voyage' to Afternoon Host Richard Bassett

2021 Tiny Desk Contest Opens May 11

Simple, Healthy And Celebratory Recipes For Mother's Day

April 22, 2021

'Hear Every Voice': NPR Kicks Off 50th Anniversary

StateImpact Collaboration Wins Regional Award

IQ2US: Should Covid-19 Vaccines Keep Their Patent Protections?

NPR News Series: 'We Hold These Truths'

April 8, 2021

Krista Tippett Facilitates OKC Memorial Discussion

KGOU Readers Club: Talk to the Authors Mondays in May

Student Podcast Challenge: College Winners Announced

Science Friday: Calling All Citizen Scientists

March 25, 2021

NPR Supports Local Stations with New Investigations Team

Spring Fundraising: Here For You, Thanks to You

KGOU Readers Club: 4 Books About the Tulsa Race Massacre

3 Flourless, Yeast-Free Passover Dessert Recipes

March 11, 2021

Special Coverage: President Biden Addresses the Nation

KGOU Readers Club: The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre

NPR's Eric Deggans in Zoom Lecture: The Tulsa Massacre and TV

The Reckoning: Facing the Legacy of Slavery in America

February 25, 2021

StateImpact Goes To School In a Pandemic

KGOU Wins Three OAB Awards

Save the Date: NPR's Eric Deggans in OU Public Forum March 23

Radiolab Begins 6-week Series - 'The Other Latif'

February 11, 2021

'Embedded' with Mass-Shooting Survivors at The Capital Gazette

Special Coverage: Impeachment Trial and State of the Union Address

'American Indicators:' NPR Launches Series on Economic Path Forward

Listener Calls Out NPR For Lack of Dinosaur Coverage

January 28, 2021

Special Coverage: Governor's State of the State Address

Annual Financial Audit Completed

NPR Special Coverage: Impeachment Trial

IQ2US: "Is America Still a Model for the World?"

January 14, 2021

Special Coverage: Presidential Inauguration of Joseph R. Biden, Jr.

Fundraising Update: A December to Remember

Public Radio Bookshelf: 'Pictures on the Radio'

A Pandemic Casualty: The Capitol Steps

December 17, 2020

WATC: The Coronavirus Vaccines - What You Need To Know

Fundraising Update: Nearing the 3/4 Mark

Code Switch: An Overnight Success 7 Years In the Making

Holiday Specials Highlight New Music and Favorite Stories

December 3, 2020

Sunday Radio Matinee: Focus on Food Insecurity in the U.S.

Fundraising Update: Giving Tuesday Set the Standard

NPR Student Podcast Challenge Opens for College Submissions

Holiday Gift Guides for Books and Music

November 19, 2020

Fresh Air: Interview with Former President Barack Obama

December Fundraiser: An Opportunity to Make 2020 Better

Recipes for a Smaller, But Still Festive, Thanksgiving

The Life Kit Guide to Being Kind—To Yourself and Others

November 5, 2020

Special Coverage: Election Webcast Was a First for KGOU

NPR One App Updates Home Screen

Capitol Steps Cancel New Year's Radio Show

Jazz Night Video: Social Music In an Age of Social Distancing

October 22, 2020

Special Coverage: Debate, Confirmation and Election Night

"Ask A Journalist" Virtual Town Hall: Media Literacy with Dick Pryor

StoryCorps Takes 'One Small Step' Against Division

Third Annual Student Podcast Challenge Announced

October 8, 2020

Special Program: Senate Hearings for Supreme Court Nominee

Get In Shape To Vote with Engaged Voter Email Series

StateImpact Oklahoma, Oklahoma Watch Collaborate to Report on Intersection of Criminal Justice and Mental Health

SciFri Book Club Reads Sci-fi Collection by Authors of Color

September 24, 2020

Introducing 'Oklahoma Engaged LIVE: Voice of the Voter'

Special Coverage: Presidential Debates

Fall Fundraising Update: Essential Support

BTS Tiny Desk Concert Sets Viewer Record

September 3, 2020

Trivia Night With The NPR Politics Team

New NPR Podcast Investigates a Gun Movement and Its Playbook

Labor Day Weekend Includes Music Specials

KGOU to Broadcast 'Jazz In June-tember 2020' Live

August 20, 2020

Oklahoma Engaged: Runoff Results On-Air and Onscreen

KGOU Resilience Survey: Listening Later, and a Bit Less

Sunday Radio Matinee: A Conversation With... Clara Luper

KGOU Global Music Show Gets Refreshed

August 6, 2020

KGOU's Katelyn Howard Receives National Recognition

Fiscal Year-end Fundraising Update: Holding Steady

Sunday Radio Matinee: Marketplace Series 'The Economy, What Now?'

Tiny Desk Contest: We Have A Winner

July 23, 2020

"Alexa, play news" Sees Huge NPR Audience Growth

KGOU and StateImpact Win Big in SPJ Annual Contest

Vote Wait, Wait... Into Radio Hall of Fame

Jazz Night Video: Playing Music Over the Internet

July 9, 2020

KGOU Joins Oklahoma Journalism Collaboration

Catherine Sweeney Joins StateImpact Team

Skipped ECON 101? Try Planet Money's 'Summer School'

Tamara for the White House (Correspondents' Association)

