wind farm in southwest Oklahoma
Politics and Government

Oklahoma politicians react to mass shooting in Tulsa

KGOU | By Robby Korth
Published June 2, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT
Oklahoma’s elected leaders offered up many thoughts and prayers in the wake of a mass shooting in Tulsa Wednesday that left five people, including the gunman, dead.

Gov. Kevin Stitt ordered flags be flown at half staff across the state for four days in honor of the four victims.

Some others called on legislative action. Oklahoma Democrats called for gun control measures.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt and Norman Mayor Breea Clark were part of a reissued 2019 letter that urges the US Senate to pass several gun safety bills already passed by the House. It’s unclear what action will be taken. An NPR tally shows the Tulsa shooting was the 233rd mass shooting of the year.

Robby Korth
Robby Korth grew up in Ardmore, Oklahoma and Fayetteville, Arkansas, and graduated from the University of Nebraska with a journalism degree.
