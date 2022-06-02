Oklahoma politicians react to mass shooting in Tulsa

Gov. Kevin Stitt ordered flags be flown at half staff across the state for four days in honor of the four victims.

Some others called on legislative action. Oklahoma Democrats called for gun control measures.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt and Norman Mayor Breea Clark were part of a reissued 2019 letter that urges the US Senate to pass several gun safety bills already passed by the House. It’s unclear what action will be taken. An NPR tally shows the Tulsa shooting was the 233rd mass shooting of the year.

What happened today in Tulsa is a senseless act of violence and hatred. Sarah and I are praying for the families of those who lost their lives and for those who were injured. (1/3) — Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) June 2, 2022

Cindy and I are heartbroken to hear the devastating news out of Tulsa this evening. We are praying for the families of the lives that were taken far too soon and for a full recovery for those who were injured today. — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) June 2, 2022

As we continue to learn new information about the terrible situation in Tulsa today, one thing is clear: tragedy is in the loss of life. — Sen. Jim Inhofe (@JimInhofe) June 2, 2022

Praying for my hometown and my friends at St. Francis and for the violence in our communities to end. — Joy Hofmeister (@joy4ok) June 1, 2022

Thank you to @TulsaPolice and local first responders for their swift action yesterday. I have no doubt their heroic response saved countless lives. My heart remains heavy with grief for those who lost loved ones and for the entire St. Francis community. Please join me in prayer. — Markwayne Mullin (@RepMullin) June 2, 2022

I just spoke with Chief Wendell Franklin, who updated me on the terrible situation near St. Francis. There’s still a lot we don’t know about what happened tonight in the Natalie Building, but what we do know is this: multiple lives were taken from us, & many more changed forever. — Kevin Hern (@repkevinhern) June 2, 2022