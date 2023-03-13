© 2023 KGOU
News

Veteran Affairs director fired amid spat with Gov. Kevin Stitt

KGOU | By Hannah France
Published March 13, 2023 at 8:28 PM CDT
The executive director of the Oklahoma Department of Veteran Affairs was fired late last week following a long history of tension between him and Governor Kevin Stitt.

The Oklahoma Veterans Commission voted 5-1 to remove Joel Kintsel from his position as executive director of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs on Friday.

The chair of the commission, Robert Allen, cited insubordination as the reason for Kintsel’s termination.

This follows claims from Kintsel, Attorney General Gentner Drummond, and members of the state Legislature that Governor Stitt broke the law when he appointed some of the members of the commission by not consulting local veterans groups first. As a result, Kintsel declined to attend recent commission meetings.

U.S. Navy Under Secretary Greg Slavonic will serve as interim director.

Hannah France
Hannah France started her work in public radio at KBIA while studying journalism at the University of Missouri. While there, she helped develop and produce a weekly community call-in show, for which she and her colleagues won a Gracie Award. Hannah takes interest in a wide variety of news topics, which serves her well as a reporter and producer for KGOU.
