What is the NPR+ podcast bundle?

NPR+ is a special collection of podcast benefits that includes bonus episodes and sponsor-free listening for some of NPR’s most popular national podcasts. This means you can listen to podcasts like the best of Car Talk, Fresh Air or Code Switch with no inserted sponsor breaks, and you can even enjoy bonus episodes and behind the scenes content for shows like Planet Money and Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me!! You can see all of the included podcasts on plus.npr.org.

How do I get the NPR+ podcast bundle?

To get early access to the NPR+ podcast bundle, you will need to make a new recurring donation to KGOU through our special NPR+ donation page at kgou.plus.npr.org.

How does the NPR+ podcast bundle support KGOU?

100% of your tax deductible donation through our NPR+ signup page will go directly to KGOU.

I’m already a donor to KGOU, do I get access to the NPR+ Podcast Bundle automatically?

Unfortunately no – at least not yet. The only way to get the NPR+ bundle in this early phase is to set up a new recurring donation to KGOU through our NPR+ signup page at kgou.plus.npr.org. We are working to allow existing sustaining donors access to NPR+ as a benefit without a separate donation, but this is not yet possible. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work through the technical limitations with our partners at NPR.

Have questions or need help?

Find more answers on the sign-up page, or contact our Membership office to learn about the options.

