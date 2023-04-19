Remembrance ceremony honors the victims, survivors of Oklahoma City bombing

Oklahomans paused Wednesday morning to reflect on the 168 lives lost and those who survived the Murrah Federal Building bombing on April 19, 1995.

The ceremony was held indoors across the street from the Oklahoma City Memorial and Museum at First Church due to the weather.

During the program family members and survivors read the names of the 168 people killed, and there were 168 seconds of silence. Retired State Supreme Court Chief Justice Steven Taylor was the keynote speaker. Taylor presided over the trial of bombing co-conspirator Terry Nichols in Oklahoma in 2004.

"Never forget that these 168 were the victims of hate and violence and domestic terrorism," said Taylor. "As a nation we find ourselves divided on almost every subject...and I remind us that Abraham Lincoln said, ‘that a house divided against itself cannot stand.'"

Gov. Kevin Stitt and Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt also provided brief remarks.

Stitt ordered all American and Oklahoma flags on state property to be lowered to half-staff Wednesday.

"We remember the 168 individuals who lost their lives, including 19 children, and the more than 850 others who were injured that Wednesday morning, as well as the hundreds of first responders who risked their lives to rescue, treat, and serve the survivors," Stitt said in a news release. "As the world watched, Oklahomans banded together in a community-wide display of noble humanity, known as The Oklahoma Standard. Today, Oklahomans remember anew the compassion of those from around the world who were involved in the rescue and recovery, and the tremendous outpouring of goodwill by countless others."

Oklahoma lawmakers released the following statements:

Sen. James Lankford

“Every year, Cindy and I join our state and nation in praying for the victims of the Oklahoma City bombing and their families. Nothing can ever take the place of a family member who is no longer at the dinner table—which the chairs at the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum solemnly remind us. As Oklahomans, we have not let this evil define us but continue to overcome evil with good. Out of the tragedy that claimed 168 lives, the Oklahoma Standard—always jumping in to give whatever help is needed—was born. And the Oklahoma Standard lives on. Let’s continue to honor the memory of those we lost and those whose lives were changed forever by continuing to do good for our families, communities, state, and nation.”

Rep. Frank Lucas

"Every year, on the 19th of April, Oklahomans and people across the country pause to remember the 168 innocent lives who were lost and honor those who survived, those whose lives were changed forever, and the first responders and community who answered the call in Oklahoma’s darkest moment. For many Oklahomans, the wounds of April 19th, 1995 are still painful. Small, giggling children, loving fathers and mothers, and friends and neighbors were ripped from our lives by hate and evil that arose from an extremist ideology. That day, Oklahoma witnessed the absolute worst humanity could do to itself.

"We also witnessed the absolute best humanity could do for each other in the response that came afterwards. I’m reminded of the army of first responders who quickly descended onto the rubble on 5th Street between Harvey and Robinson and the comfort and kindness fellow Oklahomans shared while answering the community’s call for care to neighbors and strangers alike. These acts of good came to be known as the Oklahoma Standard- a spirit of community service, generosity, and kindness that’s continued to be enshrined by all Oklahomans, as well as the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum. As we bear witness for the memories of those lost, we tell and retell the tragic story of the Oklahoma City bombing to future generations to battle the spread of hate and prevent tragedies like the one we mark today. Oklahoma City will always be in my heart, and just as I do every April 19th, I pray for and remember the children, mothers, fathers, and neighbors who are no longer with us. May their memory help shape a better future for us all."

Sen. Markwayne Mullin

"Today, Oklahomans join together in remembering the 168 innocent victims of the Oklahoma City bombing and the loved ones they left behind 28 years ago. May we continue to honor them, as well as the first responders and all those affected by this horrific act of terrorism. As we mourn this anniversary, we also reflect on the term coined on April 19, 1995: the Oklahoma Standard. We have shown the world that Oklahomans will always rally together to support one another and help their neighbors. From the ashes of tragedy, Oklahomans built a message of hope and love."

Congressman Tom Cole (OK-04)

“Twenty-eight years ago today, Oklahoma City was struck by an unconscionable act that shocked the world. Since then, we have not forgotten the 168 innocent lives that were senselessly taken, nor the pain and suffering of those left injured and heartbroken. Though this tragic day changed our lives and left a mourning community, Oklahomans showed their strength of character. I will always be grateful for the courage and dedication of our first responders and the outpouring of support from citizens across the country. Today, we remember those we lost, remain grateful for those who helped us in our time of need and resolve to never let evil overcome the good and decency intrinsic to our Oklahoma values.”

