Stretch of Interstate 40 to be closed this weekend

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says drivers should begin planning now for a full weekend closure of eastbound and westbound I-40 between I-35 and Choctaw Rd.

The closure will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, May 19 and continue through 5:30 a.m. Monday, May 22, weather permitting.

ODOT officials say the closure is part of the nearly $170 million I-40 Douglas Blvd. interchange and widening project and will allow crews to safely remove the Engle Rd. bridge over I-40.

All eastbound and westbound I-40 traffic will be detoured during the closure to I-240.

Eastbound I-40 traffic will be detoured at I-35 to eastbound I-240 while westbound I-40 traffic will be detoured to westbound I-240 starting at Choctaw Rd.

Drivers may also consider using alternate routes such as US-62 or the Kickapoo Turnpike to US-62 or to I-44.

Lane closures in Oklahoma City and Midwest City include:

The three left lanes of eastbound I-40/I-35 will be closed at Shields Blvd. and traffic will be diverted to northbound I-35.

Southbound I-235 will be narrowed to two lanes and the ramp to eastbound I-40 will be closed. All southbound I-235 traffic must go either to southbound I-35 or to westbound I-40.

The right lane of southbound I-35 will be closed at N.E. 10th Traffic must take westbound I-40/southbound I-35.

Westbound I-40 will be narrowed to one lane and detoured to westbound I-240 starting at Choctaw Rd.

Westbound I-40 ramps from Anderson Rd., Douglas Blvd., Industrial Blvd., Town Center Dr., Air Depot Blvd. and Hudiburg Dr. will be closed.

Anderson Rd. will be closed at I-40 for bridge work during the closure.

Eastbound I-40 ramps will be closed starting in Oklahoma City and continuing east into Del City and Midwest City. Ramp closures include: