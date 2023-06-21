Edmond Animal Shelter closes due to canine influenza

Another Oklahoma animal shelter has closed its doors due to the spread of illness.

The Edmond Animal Shelter is currently closed following tests that show positive cases of canine influenza. The shelter will not conduct any adoptions or take in surrendered animals until further notice.

This follows the Oklahoma City Animal Shelter closing its doors for the second time this year earlier this month after another outbreak of upper respiratory infections. Previously, five dogs died from the infection. Currently, officials say approximately 300 of the OKC shelter’s 400 dogs have symptoms of canine influenza.

KGOU is a community-supported news organization and relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online, or by contacting our Membership department.