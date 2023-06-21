© 2023 KGOU
Edmond Animal Shelter closes due to canine influenza

KGOU | By Hannah France
Published June 21, 2023 at 4:11 AM CDT
Another Oklahoma animal shelter has closed its doors due to the spread of illness.

The Edmond Animal Shelter is currently closed following tests that show positive cases of canine influenza. The shelter will not conduct any adoptions or take in surrendered animals until further notice.

This follows the Oklahoma City Animal Shelter closing its doors for the second time this year earlier this month after another outbreak of upper respiratory infections. Previously, five dogs died from the infection. Currently, officials say approximately 300 of the OKC shelter’s 400 dogs have symptoms of canine influenza.

Hannah France
Hannah France started her work in public radio at KBIA while studying journalism at the University of Missouri. While there, she helped develop and produce a weekly community call-in show, for which she and her colleagues won a Gracie Award. Hannah takes interest in a wide variety of news topics, which serves her well as a reporter and producer for KGOU.
