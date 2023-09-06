Lawyer says man shot by off-duty Del City officer 'had his hands up'

Demetrize Carter, 43, was shot in the chest by an off-duty Del City police officer at a Choctaw high school football game where one student was shot and killed by a minor who has since been arrested.

Billy Clark, an attorney hired by Carter’s family, said Carter was attempting to help Cordea Clark — no relation — when the off-duty officer shot him.

"He had his hands up speaking with one of the Del City officers, basically explaining that, you know, the kid that was shot was on the ground dying. He was attempting to help him as best he can, and his hands were up the whole entire time. No weapon, nothing in his hands that was of a threat. And then all of a sudden he got shot," Clark said.

Clark said Carter is still in the hospital. The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting.

