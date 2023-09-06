© 2023 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Oklahoma News

Lawyer says man shot by off-duty Del City officer 'had his hands up'

KGOU | By Hannah France
Published September 6, 2023 at 3:34 AM CDT
Bill Jensen Field at Choctaw High School.
Choctaw High School Football
/
Facebook Photo
Bill Jensen Field at Choctaw High School.

Demetrize Carter, 43, was shot in the chest by an off-duty Del City police officer at a Choctaw high school football game where one student was shot and killed by a minor who has since been arrested.

Billy Clark, an attorney hired by Carter’s family, said Carter was attempting to help Cordea Clark — no relation — when the off-duty officer shot him.

"He had his hands up speaking with one of the Del City officers, basically explaining that, you know, the kid that was shot was on the ground dying. He was attempting to help him as best he can, and his hands were up the whole entire time. No weapon, nothing in his hands that was of a threat. And then all of a sudden he got shot," Clark said.

Clark said Carter is still in the hospital. The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting.

KGOU is a community-supported news organization and relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online, or by contacting our Membership department.

Tags
Oklahoma News Police Shooting
Hannah France
Hannah France started her work in public radio at KBIA while studying journalism at the University of Missouri. While there, she helped develop and produce a weekly community call-in show, for which she and her colleagues won a Gracie Award. Hannah takes interest in a wide variety of news topics, which serves her well as a reporter and producer for KGOU.
See stories by Hannah France
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.