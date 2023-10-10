© 2023 KGOU
Colorful collared lizard a.k.a mountain boomer basking on a sandstone boulder
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Edmond's Pelican Bay 'hemorrhaging' thousands of gallons a day this summer

KGOU | By Graycen Wheeler,
OPMX
Published October 10, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT
David McNeese
/
City of Edmond

Edmond’s Pelican Bay Aquatics Center lost about 20,000 gallons of water a day throughout the summer of 2022, and it’s leaking even faster this year.

Our pool still looked beautiful,” the facility’s general manager Marina Wells told Edmond City Council at the end of September. “It's just something that you need to be very aware of, is that we are hemorrhaging water.”

As first reported by NonDoc, the city is considering avenues to renovate or replace the aquatics facility, which served more than 50,000 swimmers this year. Even the cheapest proposed option is projected to cost millions of dollars.

The water loss jumped up 20% between 2021 and 2022. Wells said she doesn’t have the exact numbers yet for this year’s pool season, but she can tell the leak has worsened just from watching the water levels drop overnight if the pool isn’t refilled.

“It's one of those where it's going to get worse if nothing is corrected,” Wells said.

In her presentation to Edmond City Council, Wells showed two pictures taken 24 hours apart. The left photo was taken on Sep. 8; the water level along the back wall is visibly lower in the right photo, taken at Pelican Bay's post-season Dog Day on Sep. 9.
Marina Wells
/
Edmond City Council Presentation
In her presentation to Edmond City Council, Wells showed two pictures taken 24 hours apart. The left photo was taken on Sep. 8; the water level along the back wall is visibly lower in the right photo, taken at Pelican Bay's post-season Dog Day on Sep. 9.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.

Oklahoma News
Graycen Wheeler
See stories by Graycen Wheeler
OPMX
Oklahoma Public Media Exchange
See stories by OPMX
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.