Kingfisher Public Schools settles hazing lawsuit with former football player

KGOU | By Hannah France
Published November 21, 2023 at 12:13 PM CST
Bill Oxford
/
Unsplash

Mason Mecklenburg will receive a $5 million settlement from the Kingfisher Public School district instead of going to trial over alleged hazing he faced as a Kingfisher football player.

The 2021 lawsuit alleged Mecklenburg was physically, verbally, and sexually abused by fellow teammates and coaches.

Kingfisher football coach, Jeff Myers, was charged with child neglect last month and is accused of condoning locker room fights between students referred to as “The Ring.” Cell phone video footage from 2018 showing players fighting each other in the locker room was used in both the civil and criminal cases.

Hannah France
Hannah France started her work in public radio at KBIA while studying journalism at the University of Missouri. While there, she helped develop and produce a weekly community call-in show, for which she and her colleagues won a Gracie Award. Hannah takes interest in a wide variety of news topics, which serves her well as a reporter and producer for KGOU.
