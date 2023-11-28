© 2023 KGOU
Motel near Bricktown to be converted into affordable housing

KGOU | By Hannah France
Published November 28, 2023 at 3:46 AM CST
The Motel 6 at 1800 E Reno Ave will be converted into affordable housing for those experiencing homelessness.
Screenshot
/
Google Streetview
The Oklahoma City Housing Authority is set to purchase an old Motel 6 to convert into affordable housing.

The first of the Oklahoma City Housing Authority’s MAPS4-funded homelessness reduction projects will include 75 motel rooms converted into studio apartments for low-income residents.

The units will be leased using a combination of project-based vouchers and Section 8 housing vouchers.

The old Motel 6 near Bricktown is being purchased for $3.75 million. An additional $2 million will be spent on renovations, which are estimated to take between nine and 12 months.

The MAPS4 homelessness reduction project has a total budget of more than $55 million to be spent on expanding affordable housing over the next several years.

