Motel near Bricktown to be converted into affordable housing

The Oklahoma City Housing Authority is set to purchase an old Motel 6 to convert into affordable housing.

The first of the Oklahoma City Housing Authority’s MAPS4-funded homelessness reduction projects will include 75 motel rooms converted into studio apartments for low-income residents.

The units will be leased using a combination of project-based vouchers and Section 8 housing vouchers.

The old Motel 6 near Bricktown is being purchased for $3.75 million. An additional $2 million will be spent on renovations, which are estimated to take between nine and 12 months.

The MAPS4 homelessness reduction project has a total budget of more than $55 million to be spent on expanding affordable housing over the next several years.

