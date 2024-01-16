Governor Stitt calls for special session just weeks ahead of regular session

Governor Stitt is calling legislators to a special session and asking for a .25% personal income tax cut. In a press release, Stitt says the state has $5.4 billion in savings and is in a good position to lower the personal income tax burden for Oklahomans.

In response, Oklahoma House Democratic Leader Cyndi Munson released a statement questioning the Governor’s fiscal responsibility. She says the call is a “political stunt.”

This is the second time Stitt has summoned lawmakers into the capitol for a special tax cut session in recent months. This fall, the state senate gaveled in and out on the same day to answer his call without passing any legislation.

The regular session is scheduled to begin on February 5th.

