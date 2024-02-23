© 2024 KGOU
The statue As Long as the Waters Flow by Allan C. Houser stands outside the Oklahoma Capitol
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oklahoma Supreme Court to hear oral arguments from 1921 Massacre survivors

By Ben Abrams, OPMX
Published February 23, 2024 at 3:55 AM CST
Tulsa Race Massacre survivor Viola Fletcher (center, front) with members of her legal team in front of the Oklahoma Supreme Court building on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.
Ben Abrams
/
OPMX
Tulsa Race Massacre survivor Viola Fletcher (center, front) with members of her legal team in front of the Oklahoma Supreme Court building on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.

The two remaining survivors of the 1921 Race Massacre may get another shot at a reparations lawsuit after its dismissal last year.

According to court filings, the Oklahoma Supreme Court will allow oral arguments from the survivors’ legal team in April on whether to send their public nuisance case back to trial.

Lead attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons released a statement Wednesday thanking the court for their “swift attention” to the case.

In November, Solomon-Simmons and his team delivered what was their final brief to the court, emphasizing the urgency of their appeal.

“There is nowhere else for us to go," he said. "There is no going to the United States Supreme Court. There is no going to the federal court system. This is it.”

The two remaining survivors of the massacre, Viola Fletcher and Lessie Benningfield Randle, are seeking reparations, accusing the city and state of being complicit in the massacre.

Attorneys for the survivors argued Oklahoma’s public nuisance law applies to their clients because the massacre still has lasting effects for them and the Greenwood community to this day.

A Tulsa County district judge dismissed the case in July. A decision from the Supreme Court could decide if the dismissal was wrong.

Oral arguments are set for the afternoon of April 2.

-
This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.
Oklahoma News
OPMX
Oklahoma Public Media Exchange
See stories by OPMX
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.