Norman Public Library Central closes indefinitely for mold remediation

KGOU | By Deborah Shaar
Published April 15, 2024 at 3:49 AM CDT
Officials for the City of Norman closed the facility on November 16th following positive mold tests from a mold remediation service. The library could reopen in 5 months, pending remediation progress.
Britny Cordera
/
KGOU
Officials for the City of Norman closed the facility on Nov. 16 following positive mold tests from a mold remediation service.

Norman Public Library Central will be closed indefinitely due to the ongoing mold remediation work.

The library announced the decision Friday saying the damage is extensive and severe in nature.

Additional mold was discovered in the building after recent rains.

"We are obviously disheartened by this news," the Pioneer Library System said in an email update. "However, our organization is resilient and navigates through challenges like the pioneers we are."

The library says the City Attorney’s Office will lead efforts to establish a full remediation plan and timeline to reopen.

The library shut down in November and was expected to be closed for about five months.

According to the city, so far, the library’s remediation efforts have cost about $900,000.

The library plans to seek additional funding allocations from Norman City Council.

All staff have been retained throughout the closure.

A pop-up Library Lab opened in downtown Norman earlier this year at 121 S Santa Fe Ave.

-
Deborah Shaar
Deborah is local host/reporter for NPR’s All Things Considered afternoon news program on KGOU, joining the station in March 2023. Deborah has worked in news at both public and commercial radio and television stations in Kansas, Ohio, Michigan and West Virginia. She has experience in a variety of roles such as news reporter, news anchor, TV segment producer, news writer and newsroom managing editor. She also taught broadcast news classes at a Texas college.
