Norman Public Library Central closes indefinitely for mold remediation

Norman Public Library Central will be closed indefinitely due to the ongoing mold remediation work.

The library announced the decision Friday saying the damage is extensive and severe in nature.

Additional mold was discovered in the building after recent rains.

"We are obviously disheartened by this news," the Pioneer Library System said in an email update. "However, our organization is resilient and navigates through challenges like the pioneers we are."

The library says the City Attorney’s Office will lead efforts to establish a full remediation plan and timeline to reopen.

The library shut down in November and was expected to be closed for about five months.

According to the city, so far, the library’s remediation efforts have cost about $900,000.

The library plans to seek additional funding allocations from Norman City Council.

All staff have been retained throughout the closure.

A pop-up Library Lab opened in downtown Norman earlier this year at 121 S Santa Fe Ave.

-

KGOU is a community-supported news organization and relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online, or by contacting our Membership department.