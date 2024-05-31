Oklahoma City releases 2024 Point in Time Count

Oklahoma City on Friday released the annual 2024 Point In Time Count, a survey that documents the number of people experiencing homeless on a particular night in January.

The count, taken on the night of Jan. 25, 2024, found 1,838 people were experiencing homelessness in the city. That's an increase of 402 from the 2023 count.

According to the report, 24% of the homeless population were considered "chronically" homeless—an increase of 17% from 2023. The report attributed this rise in long-term homelessness to various factors, including a shortage of affordable housing, an end to pandemic benefits and inflation.

Despite an increase in the number of people experiencing chronic homelessness, the proportion of chronically homeless individuals who were unsheltered dropped from 60% to 44% between 2023 and 2024. The report credited this decline to the availability of more shelter beds on the night of the count and increased efforts on permanent housing initiatives.

Key findings from 2024 Point In Time Count:

7% of the population are veterans.

17% are members of families with children; none were sleeping outside.

36% are female, 62% are male and 2% are transgender or another gender identity.

45% are white, 35% are black and 9% are Native American.

9% are unaccompanied youth aged 24 or younger; no unaccompanied minors were sleeping outside.

20% of the population reports mental illness.

24% are considered “chronically” homeless.

62% were staying in a shelter, 13% in transitional housing, 1% in safe havens and 24% unsheltered.

The full 2024 Point In Time Count can be viewed here.

