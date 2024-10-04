City of Norman sues contractors over mold-plagued library

The city of Norman has taken its dispute over the indefinitely closed Central Public Library to court.

The city filed the lawsuit Wednesday in Cleveland County District Court against the firms responsible for the building’s construction, alleging a breach of contract by not ensuring the building was properly and professionally built.

The library has been shut down for nearly a year due to mold issues. Reports reveal mold was present even during construction, with a 2018 inspection noting mold on the second and third floors before the building’s completion.

Norman Mayor Larry Heikkila said fixing the library could cost millions, but he wants the contractors to cover the costs.

A pop-up Library Lab opened in downtown Norman earlier this year at 121 S Santa Fe Ave.