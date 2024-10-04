© 2024 KGOU
City of Norman sues contractors over mold-plagued library

KGOU | By Nyk Daniels
Published October 4, 2024 at 5:55 AM CDT
Officials for the City of Norman closed the facility on November 16th following positive mold tests from a mold remediation service. The library could reopen in 5 months, pending remediation progress.
Britny Cordera
/
KGOU
Officials for the City of Norman closed the facility on November 16th following positive mold tests from a mold remediation service.

The city of Norman has taken its dispute over the indefinitely closed Central Public Library to court.

The city filed the lawsuit Wednesday in Cleveland County District Court against the firms responsible for the building’s construction, alleging a breach of contract by not ensuring the building was properly and professionally built.

The library has been shut down for nearly a year due to mold issues. Reports reveal mold was present even during construction, with a 2018 inspection noting mold on the second and third floors before the building’s completion.

Norman Mayor Larry Heikkila said fixing the library could cost millions, but he wants the contractors to cover the costs.

A pop-up Library Lab opened in downtown Norman earlier this year at 121 S Santa Fe Ave.
